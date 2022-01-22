Buffalo fans head to Kansas City as Bills and Chiefs renew acquaintances in a decades-old rivalry

They have devoted fan bases who fill their home stadiums, travel to road games and aren't afraid to mix it up on social media. (More on that Twitter sweet potato spat later.)

And they are meeting in the playoffs for the fifth time in Sunday's AFC divisional round game at Arrowhead Stadium – the most the Bills have played any opponent in the postseason.

"You're going to see a lot of blue in the stadium," said Jimmy Gaffney, a leader of the Bills Backers group in Kansas City, who compared the burgeoning Allen-Mahomes rivalry to the dramatic Tom Brady-Peyton Manning clashes of a decade ago.

Fans from Western New York and throughout the country are venturing to Sunday's game to see whether the Bills can exact revenge against the team that dumped them from the playoffs last year.

They will be welcomed by the hardy group of Bills fans who have banded together in Chiefs territory and who share the hope the weekend ends with Buffalo vanquishing its crimson-clad antagonists.

"Regardless of what happens Sunday, it feels like a beginning and not the end of the chapter," said Zornick, a North Buffalo native and University at Buffalo graduate who had Bills season tickets even after moving to Washington, D.C.