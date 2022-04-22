Buffalo family, community advocates call for persistence, broader search for boy missing nearly two years

A birthday gathering Friday in Buffalo's Emerson neighborhood for a 14-year-old youth was not a celebration.

It was a plea.

The family and friends of Jaylen M. Griffin, last seen in August 2020, used the occasion to ask public officials to persevere in their search for the missing youth.

"We should have been celebrating a birthday with him in person, but instead we're talking about it," said Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries and its affiliate Community Action Coalition.

Jaylen's father, older brother and community representatives from GYC Ministries, Back to Basics Outreach Ministries and Buffalo Peacemakers gathered behind Lincoln Field House, a short walk from Griffin's Warren Avenue home, to urge for hope not to be lost.

Attempts to locate Jaylen have proven fruitless. Since learning of the case in 2020 at a vigil following the Nov. 23 death of Jaylen's brother, Jawaan, Newkirk said GYC Ministries has pursued several tips that led them to youths who looked similar to but were not Jaylen.

Door-to-door searches, a steady stream of missing person flyers with his picture and a billboard on the Kensington Expressway were among other tools used in a search that's included help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Special Victims Unit of the Buffalo Police Department.

Billboard added to effort to find missing Buffalo 13-year-old Jaylen Griffin was 12 when he was last seen Aug. 4, 2020, at the family's home on Warren Avenue, not far from the Central Terminal.

Advocates now call upon law enforcement and government officials from areas outside of Buffalo to take note of the case, since it's "not a typical runaway" situation, Newkirk said.

"We're asking for the expanded efforts and community-involved efforts to extend beyond the adjacent areas of law enforcement through to Niagara Falls, Rochester, Pennsylvania, Syracuse and surrounding suburban areas," said Tamea Dixon, community liaison for the Community Action Coalition.

Brian Griffin, Jaylen's father and a childhood friend of Newkirk, spoke briefly. "I'm stable, but I have my days where I break down crying. It's rough," he said. "It's really hard for the mom."

Jaylen's father expressed gratitude to Newkirk for being by his side – from driving him to doctor's appointments to doubling down on the search – during his son's absence. "This right here has brought us even tighter," Brian said.

The local outreach and ministry organizations remain steadfast in their quest to find Jaylen.

"We believe when one is missing, we'll leave the 99 to go find that one," said Pastor James Giles, founder of Back to Basics. "We are going to be persistent."

Pastor Charles H. Walker II of Back to Basics and Mount Hope Community Church on Broadway announced a partnership with Liberty Yellow Cab owner Bill Yuhnke to place a flyer of Jaylen's picture and information in each of the fleet's 116 vehicles.

As Jaylen's missing person case continues, Brian copes each day by looking at a photo of his son. "Pray and let it go – that's all I can do," Brian said. "It's out of my control. Put it in God's hands."

Buffalo Police Department's Special Victims Unit can be reached at 716-851-4494. The department also has a confidential tip line which accepts calls and texts at 716-847-2255. Anyone with information on his whereabouts may also call 911, so police can respond immediately.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

