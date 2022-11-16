Buffalo, Erie County urge residents to brace for snowstorm that will be anything but 'typical'

Buffalo and Erie County officials are warning residents to brace for a doozy of an early winter snowstorm that is expected to sweep into the metro area overnight Thursday and could blanket the area with up to 4 feet of snow by Sunday.

Public works crews are well prepared for the deluge, officials from the county and city said Wednesday in separate news conferences, but they urged residents to use caution.

Nate Martin, the newly-appointed Department of Public Works commissioner for the City of Buffalo, provided an update on the city's preparation for the first big snow event of the season at Broadway Barns, which was followed by a similar briefing by Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in the Edward A. Rath County Office Building.

"We’re all Buffalonians," Martin said. "We’ve lived here for a lot of years. We know how to handle the snow, but this is not going to be a typical snow event. It’s going to be heavy bands of snow, wet snow, ... that we will see here across the city."

The storm is expected to roll in Thursday night, bringing 12 to 18 inches of snow into the city, Martin said. Throughout the day Friday, another 12 to 18 inches is expected to blanket the city during the day, with another 12 to 18 inches expected overnight.

"It tapers off a little on Saturday. Four to 6 inches, potentially, is expected during the day (and) another 4 to 6 overnight Saturday night,” he said. “Then the band will head north … and come back across to the city (before) moving south.”

He said the city is moving forward with a multi-faceted, multi-layered approach, and will be ready with a fleet of snowplowing vehicles on the streets as soon as the snow hits.

“In addition to city plows, we’ve already coordinated assistance with New York State DOT. Their equipment will be on our streets, as well … and we thank them for their assistance. Also assisting will be the Department of Homeland Security, which has committed equipment to the city, as well,” Martin said.

The city will also be engaging multiple private contractors to help with snow removal operations, as needed. In all, Martin said, about 100 large pieces of equipment will be clearing snow throughout the city at any given time. One of the issues Martin said he hopes can be avoided during the storm is illegally parked vehicles that prevent plow trucks from traversing narrow city streets. Unnecessary travel should be avoided during the storm, but those who have to travel should use common sense, he said

“This is going to be a significant event, and if you are traveling, please use caution because visibility is going to be very difficult with the snow and some of the winds expected,” Martin said.

“And, as always, we’re a city of good neighbors, so I’d ask that you all take some time to look in on your friends and family or neighbors that you know might need a little help and help them out. Again, use caution and common sense when you’re out there in the storm," he added.

Residents will be able to log in to the city's website and track where plows are active and which streets have been cleared in their neighborhoods. They are also being urged to follow updates about the storm using the BuffAlert system by texting their ZIP code to 38276 to receive important announcements. Michael J. DeGeorge, a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown, said that more than 50,000 people have already signed up for the free mobile service.

Meanwhile, Erie County Commissioner of Public Works Bill Geary said the county already has about 20 trucks in the southern half of Erie County treating roads with salt.

"They're actually plowing snow right now. We saw a changeover at the Cattaraugus County border at about 4 p.m. from rain to a slush mix. It's a real heavy, wet snow, which we anticipated," Geary said.

He said it normally takes about four hours for a plow truck to tackle one route with an average snowfall rate of an inch an hour.

"So when we get into the rates of 2 and over 3 inches per hour, which we anticipate seeing tomorrow night, it's going to become very problematic for our crews," Geary said. "Those intensities can cause major issues with the trucks tomorrow."

Poloncarz said the county highway department has 40 plow trucks that will be out across the county's five highway districts, none of which includes the City of Buffalo. He said 71 plow drivers will be working split shifts to cover the county roads.

Meanwhile, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said crews at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport held a series of dry runs Wednesday to ensure that all of its equipment was working properly, including five snowblowers, multitask plows that can run all day and a snow melting trailer that melts 135 tons of snow in an hour.