Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's most requested and popular titles of 2020

The most popular books among Buffalo & Erie County Public Library patrons ranged from best-selling novels to powerful memoirs and beloved young adult and children’s works.
The titles represent the borrowing habits of library patrons who use the 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries and the “Library on Wheels” bookmobile.
The list includes the most popular (determined by number of checkouts) and most requested book titles, along with the top downloaded eBooks in Erie County in 2020:
Most requested book
"American Dirt," by Jeanine Cummins
Adult fiction – most popular title
"Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens
Adult nonfiction – most popular title
"Educated: A Memoir," by Tara Westover
Young adult/teen – most popular title
"The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas
Children’s fiction – most popular title
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball," by Jeff Kinney
Children’s nonfiction – most popular title
"Minecraft Essential Handbook," by Stephanie Milton
E-book fiction – most requested title
"Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens
E-book nonfiction – most requested title
"Untamed," by Glennon Doyle
People’s choice – best book (selected through online voting)
"The Vanishing Half," by Brit Bennett
Library employees’ choice – best book
"The Dutch House," by Ann Patchett
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.