 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's most requested and popular titles of 2020
0 comments

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's most requested and popular titles of 2020

Support this work for $1 a month
Central Library

The Buffalo & Erie County Central Library. 

 News file photo

The most popular books among Buffalo & Erie County Public Library patrons ranged from best-selling novels to powerful memoirs and beloved young adult and children’s works.

The titles represent the borrowing habits of library patrons who use the 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries and the “Library on Wheels” bookmobile.

The list includes the most popular (determined by number of checkouts) and most requested book titles, along with the top downloaded eBooks in Erie County in 2020:

Most requested book

"American Dirt," by Jeanine Cummins

Adult fiction – most popular title

"Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens

Adult nonfiction – most popular title

"Educated: A Memoir," by Tara Westover

Young adult/teen – most popular title

"The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas

Children’s fiction – most popular title

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball," by Jeff Kinney

Children’s nonfiction – most popular title

"Minecraft Essential Handbook," by Stephanie Milton

E-book fiction – most requested title

"Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens

E-book nonfiction – most requested title

"Untamed," by Glennon Doyle

People’s choice – best book (selected through online voting)

"The Vanishing Half," by Brit Bennett

Library employees’ choice – best book

"The Dutch House," by Ann Patchett

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches temporarily close
Local News

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches temporarily close

  • Updated

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Board of Trustees has agreed to temporarily close all 37 library branches of the local public library system in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowki announced Monday. In a statement, Jakubowski said the libraries will remain closed until such time that the guidance of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News