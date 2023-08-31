Chris Harzynski knows how hard it is to overcome addiction to opioids.

He grew up in a household torn apart by drugs. His own substance abuse started with abuse of prescription drugs such as Oxycontin and Hydrocodone. He later turned to heroin, and he is frank in admitting that it led him to do terrible things.

“I was robbing and hurting people,” he said.

Harzynski spent five years in prison, and it was during that time when he finally decided he needed to change his life. And he also decided he wanted to help others like him.

That’s why on Tuesday, he and a couple of other volunteers who have survived substance abuse hit the streets to seek out the people currently living that nightmare.

“You have to take multiple creative ways to get back to restoring you to who you were before your addiction,” Harzynski said, putting on his red backpack stuffed with flyers, business cards and lifesaving kits. There’s a message written on the backpack: “Ask me about Narcan. Be prepared. Save a life.”

“That’s what we’re about,” Harzynski said.

Harzynski is one of the founders of Creative Restorations, Inc., a peer-led nonprofit that links people to recovery services. Everyone on his staff of volunteers are in recovery themselves and have experience working in the recovery field, he said.

As part of their mission, the volunteers spend several evenings each week doing direct outreach. In small groups, they headed out to areas where they know people are using heroin and other opioids. They offer boxes of Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, along with testing strips that can detect fentanyl and xylazine, which are known to cause fatal overdoses, containers to safely store used needles, and clean “works” – syringes and caps. There’s also a pamphlet with the services the group offers and a phone number to call.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, Western New York, like the rest of the country, has seen an increase in the number of people dying of overdoses. That followed a decline in such deaths following the prescription opioid-fueled spike in 2016.

Erie County recorded 207 confirmed and suspected overdose deaths in 2019. Those numbers have steadily shot up. Last year, a record number of people died of overdoses in the county, with 307 and another 72 suspected cases that have yet to be confirmed, according to Erie County Health Department data.

And through Tuesday, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office has recorded 164 confirmed opioid-related deaths and 117 suspected or pending opioid-related deaths in 2023, the Health Department said Wednesday.

Opioid overdoses killing more Erie County residents than Covid as crisis reaches new high Data show far more Erie County residents have died of opioid-related drug overdoses than have died of Covid so far this year. Unlike the past, when it was mostly younger people in their 20s and 30s, an increasing number of those dying qualify for AARP.

The county joins other communities in marking International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday. Families have been invited to share pictures of loved ones lost to an opioid overdose, which will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of Old County Hall at Franklin and Church streets downtown. A prayer, remarks and a reading of names of those lost will take place at the end of the event.

On Tuesday, Harzynski, Erin McGilvray and a few other volunteers headed out into some neighborhoods on the West Side.

“We’re meeting people where they are,” Harzynski said.

They invited a reporter and a photographer to observe their interactions. The Buffalo News is not identifying some of the volunteers nor any of the people spoken to in order to protect their medical privacy.

Harzynski spotted a man in a parking lot and approached him, asking him if he would be interested in a kit.

The man seemed puzzled about what Harzynski was saying.

“Do you mind if I show you?” Harzynski said and showed the man the kit.

“OK,” he said, agreeing to take some Narcan.

Illicitly made fentanyl, an opioid, is often added to heroin. It’s cheaper and many times stronger. Narcan can reverse an overdose from fentanyl. But the outreach workers say they’ve noticed a growing number of overdoses locally that involve xylazine added to heroin. It’s a powerful sedative made for animals known as “tranq” that can cause not only overdose but cause human tissue to rot. Narcan doesn’t work on xylazine.

The volunteers entered a corner store. Harzynski wants to find a way to get corner stores to have emergency Narcan boxes on display to try to make them more available. Short of that, he wants the stores to at least have a few on hand in case there’s an emergency nearby.

A volunteer peered through the glass partition to talk to a clerk about taking some free Narcan. “Just in case,” the volunteer said. The clerk agreed, then offered the volunteers some free chilled water from the cooler.

Outside, a man staggered by, his shoulders slumped.

The volunteers approached him.

“Just to be safe,” McGilvray said offering him a Narcan box.

“I’ll take one,” he said about the Narcan. “A lot of times, I didn’t have it and I had to knock on doors.”

The volunteers walked down an alleyway. Two men could be seen sitting on a curb.

“Thank you,” one said over and over, as the volunteers told them about the array of things they offered.

“I don’t feel good,” the other said.

The first man asked about clean syringes. “You got 27s?” he asked, referring to a 27-gauge needle.

The clean ones the workers had were 28-gauge.

The first man shrugged. Another man who walked up to the group accepted the 28-gauge needles.

The first man said he was struggling and that he and his friend had been talking all day about how Tuesday would be their last day.

“I may end up dying out here,” the second man said.

A volunteer provided a card with a handwritten phone number to call when they were ready.

“This is an event,” the volunteer told the men. “This is not you.”

Harzynski wants people to understand that by providing Narcan, the testing strips and even the clean works is all about saving lives and reducing harm.

“The people have to be alive to get treatment,” he said as the group turned a corner, looking to see who else needed help.