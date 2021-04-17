 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo & Erie County Library set for new chapter as director retires
0 comments
top story

Buffalo & Erie County Library set for new chapter as director retires

Support this work for $1 a month

Mary Jean Jakubowski is preparing to close the book on her career with the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

Jakubowski plans to retire as the library system's director in late June. She has worked for the system for nearly 30 years, including the past decade as director.

“The (library system) board of trustees recognizes Mary Jean’s forward thinking; she has not only raised the level of community awareness about library services, but she has also encouraged new partnerships, bringing organizations with similar missions into the Central Library,” said Kathleen Berens Bucki, chair of the board of trustees.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Mary Jean Jakubowski

Mary Jean Jakubowski is preparing to retire as director of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

Jakubowski previously served as the library system's chief operating officer, human resources officer, Central Library department head and as a librarian, working in several departments at the Central Library and the Orchard Park Public Library.

Since 2011, she has overseen a system that now consists of 37 libraries and 400,000 library cardholders.

The system's board of trustees has begun a search for her successor.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
Fashion Friday: Meet Mary Jean Jakubowski, library director
Fashion & Style

Fashion Friday: Meet Mary Jean Jakubowski, library director

  • Updated

Name: Mary Jean Jakubowski, 57. Who she is: Library director of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system since June 2011. She joined the system in 1992 as a librarian and has since held a variety of positions, including chief operating officer and human resources officer. She graduated from Medaille College and holds a master’s degree in information

Turning page on one career for love of books
Local News

Turning page on one career for love of books

  • Updated

Mary Jean Jakubowski started her professional career in the health care field of occupational therapy, where she worked for 13 years. But it was a master’s degree in library science that opened the door to her current position as director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. Jakubowski grew up in West Seneca, and recalls the powerful role

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News