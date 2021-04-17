Buffalo & Erie County Library set for new chapter as director retires

Mary Jean Jakubowski is preparing to close the book on her career with the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.
Jakubowski plans to retire as the library system's director in late June. She has worked for the system for nearly 30 years, including the past decade as director.
“The (library system) board of trustees recognizes Mary Jean’s forward thinking; she has not only raised the level of community awareness about library services, but she has also encouraged new partnerships, bringing organizations with similar missions into the Central Library,” said Kathleen Berens Bucki, chair of the board of trustees.
Jakubowski previously served as the library system's chief operating officer, human resources officer, Central Library department head and as a librarian, working in several departments at the Central Library and the Orchard Park Public Library.
Since 2011, she has overseen a system that now consists of 37 libraries and 400,000 library cardholders.
The system's board of trustees has begun a search for her successor.
Matt Glynn