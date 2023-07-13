Buffalo and Erie County will invest $23.5 million to build as many as 100 new affordable homes on vacant lots, primarily on the city’s East Side.

"Vacant city-owned lots are a key to neighborhood building," said Mayor Byron W. Brown. "We will be able to change the look and feel of neighborhoods across the City of Buffalo with these new homes.”

Brown joined Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz at a news conference Thursday morning at City Hall to announce the affordable housing initiative, which will rely heavily on funds distributed to the city and county through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The city will use $10 million of its ARP funding, while the county is chipping in $13.5 million. It might be the largest allocation in the nation for affordable infill housing, according to Buffalo's Office of Strategic Planning.

The money will go to the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp., a nonprofit that works with area communities to buy vacant land and abandoned homes in foreclosure, fix them up and sell them.

Vacant lots in every council district and some outside of the city can be used for the project.

Poloncarz said he believes the county should be able to invest in at least 60 to 70 houses county wide and has a goal of 100 houses. The deciding factor will be the cost of construction as the project continues to progress.

ARP funds must be fully allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026, so the goal of the project is to start construction in the next six to nine months.

After the homes are completed and the eventual homeowners move in, they will receive a subsidy.

High interest rates prompt shift in Adams Street homebuilding plan Officials say if the Adams Street Infill Housing Initiative succeeds, the concept could be replicated in other parts of the city, revitalizing more vacant lots.

"This is a way of allowing families at the 80% AMI (area median income) level or below to afford a new home," Poloncarz said. "Which, otherwise, they wouldn't be able to do."

The subsidy comes with some restrictions. The homeowner must keep ownership of the house for at least two decades under the state's affordable homeownership opportunity program before they can sell the home. Additionally, the homeowners must live in the homes and cannot rent the property. Homeowners who rent out their property will be disqualified and required to sell the lot and pay back the subsidy.

The county also plans to create a long-term revolving fund with money generated from a portion of the mortgage tax on sales of city-owned lots, said Poloncarz. The money in the fund can be used for additional affordable housing construction in the future.

The $13.5 million in county money committed Thursday is the first step in a plan to allocate $20 million in county funds for affordable housing, Poloncarz said.

"This is a way in which we can invest the American Rescue Plan dollars in our community and create better communities for all," he said. "This is what it's all about."