City workers began boarding up the Elmwood Heights apartments on Elmwood Avenue on Thursday morning, about a month after a housing court judge issued an order for the building at 597 Elmwood Ave. to be vacated.

The City of Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspection Services condemned the building in March. Since then, city officials began engaging residents to help them find alternate temporary and permanent housing, Permit and Inspections Commissioner Cathy Amdur said.

On Wednesday, the final two remaining tenants moved out, she said.

"We helped them carry their things and found them transportation. We made sure that they were speaking to the appropriate agencies and we're doing everything we can to help them find temporary and permanent housing," Amdur said during a news conference outside the apartment building in Buffalo's Elmwood Village neighborhood.

Amdur said she did not have information on what proportion of the building's former residents found permanent housing versus only temporary housing. She said that only half of the building's units were occupied after the city's initial internal inspection of the property, and those residents were offered a variety of resources by the city to help them.

"I haven't heard from any of them, specifically, about where exactly they decided to live," she said.

Amdur said animal control officers scoured the building Wednesday and did not find any abandoned pets.

Meanwhile, she anticipated it would take at least a couple of days to fully board the building – because it has a large number of doors and windows, and, at the rear of the property, numerous window wells, staircases and fire escapes – to secure it from potential squatters and other trespassers. In addition, all utilities, including gas, electricity and water, have already been shut off to the building.

"We're trying to secure it in such a way so we can minimize the effect on the streetscape," Amdur said. "This is a heavily trafficked area. We don't want people to drive by and see an ugly building with a bunch of OSB (oriented strandboard)."

Even after the building is secured, she said the city will continue to monitor the building.

"To be honest, the owner here is a bad actor. They're not doing the right thing by the community. They're not doing the right thing by the city and they haven's shown any interest in doing the right thing. So, we, as the city, are doing everything we can to make sure the building is secure, and then we're working with our partners in government on some other solutions," Amdur said.