Buffalo’s Citizens Salary Review Commission has recommended 12.63% hikes in salaries for the city’s elected officials: the mayor, comptroller, nine Common Council members and nine Board of Education members.

If the Common Council approves the new recommendations, the new annual salaries would be:

Mayor: $178,519, up from $158,500

Comptroller: $134,593, up from $119,500

Council members: $84,472, up from $75,000

Board of Education members: $16,984, up from $15,000

The raises would not take effect until Jan. 1, Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera said.

He said he has not canvassed Council members to see how they feel about raises. But he also pointed out that elected officials get raises in other municipalities; New York state legislators approved in December increasing their salaries to $142,000 a year, the highest salary earned by any legislature in the United States; and city employees get raises.

“We give out raises to union members and exempt employees during the course of the years, and sometimes during those periods of time we can’t give ourselves raises,” he said.

“The Council job is a full-time job,” he added. “We’re constantly on call, sometimes seven days a week and into the evenings. We’re the elected body that’s closest to the residents. They normally call us before they call their state legislators or county legislators, for that matter. And if you’re going to ... encourage other folks to run for elected office, you’re probably going to have to be competitive in terms of pay.”

The recommended hikes would cost taxpayers an extra $137,410.

The commission's report will be forwarded to the Council's Finance Committee for its meeting at 10 a.m. May 9.

According to the City Charter, the commission must be empaneled every two years to evaluate salaries, officials said. The last time the group was established was in 2019.

In 2019, the approved salary increases were:

• Mayor: $158,500, up from $105,000

• Comptroller: $119,500, up from $88,412

• Council members: $75,000, up from $52,000

• Board of Education members: $15,000, up from $5,000

Before that, the mayor, Council members and comptroller had not had a raise since 1998. The $5,000 stipend for the School Board had not increased since 1974.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, Council President Darius G. Pridgen and Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams appointed 10 people to the commission on April 18 to review elected officials’ salaries and make recommendations. The members were:

• David Franczyk, retired Fillmore Council Member

• Arthur Robinson

• Constance Moss

• Peter DeJesus

• Angela Blue

• Brian Manley

• Alexandre Burgos

• Peter Cammarata

• Maria Granville

• Gladys Herndon-Hill

The Commission held its first meeting on April 21. The group held a public forum and workshop on April 24. Then, on April 25, the Council appointed Kevin Helfer to replace Moss and Tom Vossler to replace Cammarata.

North Council Member Joseph Golombek voted against seating the commission in the first place. He said Monday he could not, “in good conscience, vote for a pay raise.”

“We just had a raise four years ago, and I knew that this budget was going to be bad, and I’m not voting for anything that has a raise attached to it,” Golombek said.

In his annual State of the City address Monday, Brown called for a 3.8% increase on residential and commercial property taxes and higher fees for sanitation services. The budget recommended by the mayor is $582 million, up 2.69% from last year's $566 million spending plan.