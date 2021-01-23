 Skip to main content
Buffalo eighth-grader fighting cancer deputized as junior police officer
Buffalo eighth-grader fighting cancer deputized as junior police officer

A Buffalo eighth-grader fighting cancer has become a junior deputy Buffalo police officer, just like his uncle, Capt. Robert Lee.

Lee, who works out of the Buffalo Police Department's D-District, pinned the silver badge on D'Angelo Matthews, who is a patient at John R. O'Shei Children's Hospital.

D'Angelo's family was with him at the hospital Friday afternoon, while Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood and other police administrators and officers took part from police headquarters and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown participated in the virtual ceremony at City Hall.

“D’Angelo is his Uncle Robert’s biggest fan, and like his uncle, and other Buffalo police officers, D’Angelo demonstrates strength, courage, grit, and tremendous determination as he fights his illness," Brown said. "To honor D’Angelo, it is fitting that the City of Buffalo, and the Buffalo Police Department, confer the title of junior deputy police officer upon this special young man.”

"It means a lot for us," said Angelo Burnett, D'Angelo's mother.

D'Angelo, 13, attended Buffalo Public School No. 90. He has battled a rare skin cancer for the past four years.

The mayor said D'Angelo loves drawing and other types of art, video games, and collects anime figurines.

"We are very proud of you, D'Angelo," Brown said.

Community Policing Coordinator Lt. Tommy Champion told D'Angelo his resilience, courage and strength are a credit to the police department.

Lockwood said Friday was D'Angelo Matthews Day in the Police Department.

Maki Becker

