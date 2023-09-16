Some might describe Eddy Dobosiewicz as the unofficial ambassador of Buffalo's Polish American community, considering the breadth of his efforts at sharing its customs, particularly his role in promoting the city as the Dyngus Day capital of the world.

Dobosiewicz's works have not gone unappreciated by the progenitors of the rich traditions that inform aspects of the local culture: the citizens of Poland. The Buffalo native is set to be honored at 3 p.m. Sunday by Poland's President Adrzej Duda in a ceremony at the Polish consulate in New York City.

"I just found out a few days ago," said Dobosiewicz Friday in a brief telephone interview with The Buffalo News. "They called me up. The consulate sent me an email and said that the president of Poland was coming in to address the United Nations, and he would like to present these awards himself."

Duda will be in New York during the next few days as the UN General Assembly meets. He also plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European news agencies reported Friday.

Dobosiewicz said he probably was nominated by someone from the 60 Million Congress, a Polish group that plans internationally organized events with the aim of connecting Polish citizens and those of Polish ancestry from around the world.

"They have symposiums and other events a few times a year in various places around the world," he said, "so I got involved with that organization. I got to know some people at the consulate and I familiarized them with Buffalo's Polish community and what we're doing here, especially the Dyngus Day events, because they're so unique.

"There's really no place else in the world that celebrates Dyngus Day in the way that we do here in Buffalo," he said of the annual post-Lenten celebration he co-founded in 2007.

Dobosiewicz has for years worked in local radio and television. He spent more than two decades as a stand-up comic who goes by the name Airborne Eddy. But it is his civic cultural work that currently fuels him, he said.

"This work that I do in this community is something that I'm passionate about, and it's a labor of love," Dobosiewicz said. "It's very labor intensive, but it's not work to me. I love sharing the culture. I love seeing younger generations embrace their heritage and learn about it."

In addition to the annual Dyngus Day event, he also produces the Cheektowaga Polish American Art Festival, which last year attracted more than 35,000 visitors. Dobosiewicz also is the creator of Forgotten Buffalo that offers historical tours of the city, but presents its artifacts in a very lighthearted manner.

He called the prospect of his impending honor this weekend a humbling experience.

"It feels good, I must admit," Dobosiewicz said. "Anytime someone says you're doing something well, people like it. But, really, this is a big deal, I think. It came out of the blue."