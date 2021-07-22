Buffalo dropped from Rolling Stones rescheduled tour

You can't always get what you want, Buffalo.

The Rolling Stones on Thursday announced a slate of rescheduled tour dates for later this year, but dropped Western New York as a stop.

The band's June 6, 2020, concert at then-New Era Field was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buffalo is one of a few cities that didn't get a new show, the band said on its website.

In terms of refunds, "Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows," according to the announcement.

New Orleans, Los Angeles and Las Vegas were added to the band's tour, which opens in St. Louis on Sept. 26 and ends in Austin on Nov. 20.

