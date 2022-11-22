Buffalo DPW commissioner says progress being made in clearing city streets of snow

Progress is being made on clearing roads of snow in Buffalo, despite some streets – mostly in the southern portion of the city – still needing to be attended to, Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said.

Streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy – some of the city's hardest hit areas with 4 feet of snow – are continuing to get a first pass through, with the help of private contractors and assistance from the state.

Streets in all other parts of the city – north, east and west – have been plowed at least once since the storm first began Thursday evening, he said.

"That was our highest priority from a safety and residential perspective," Marton said Tuesday during a news conference at the city engineering garage on Seneca Street in the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood. "Yesterday, we had some good progress here in terms of that first phase that we talked about, the punch through."

But there's still work to be done, especially in the southern part of Buffalo, and city officials are trying to keep residents updated about the progress they make.

"So, residents here may not have seen a plow, but they see high-lifts and dump trucks, and those have been spread out around the region," Marton said. "Other parts of the city, they will have seen a plow come through. We're still pushing through some of those tight streets on the West Side where we're working through the parking situation. It has been a little challenging. It always is."

"I also say the residents, for the most part, have been really helpful on that front, and I think it's helped some of our progress this year," he added.

He said that about 40% to 45% of the streets in the southern portion of the city have been cleared.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We've got our team and state inspectors on-site monitoring streets, giving us reports, moving resources and adjusting them as we need to to get to those hardest hit areas and get to those streets that are of most concern," Marton said.

Marton said crews in his department started work Monday with 113 pieces of heavy-duty equipment, including front-end loaders and dump trucks.

Reversal: Buffalo Public Schools to close Wednesday after strong feedback on reopening decision About six hours after announcing Buffalo Public Schools would open Wednesday, the district said at 4 p.m. Tuesday that there would be no school Wednesday.

In addition, the state has allocated 17 trucks to the city as additional resources, he said.

"We've had a lot of communication with them over the course of this storm. They've been helping us tremendously," Marton said.

On Wednesday morning an additional 30 dump trucks will be supplied by the state.

"All parts of Western New York, in the areas that were affected by the storm, we're all looking for the same resources, dump trucks and high-loaders," Marton said.

In all, he estimated that will amount to a total of 170 pieces of equipment to help keep the snow removal operation going throughout city neighborhoods.

"We're moving into that phase two, which is really clearing more of the streets," Marton said. "So, our approach on the streets at this point in time is, from the edge of the car to the curb on the other side of the road, snow removal (and) street clearing."