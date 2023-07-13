It's a sure sign of summer in Western New York: road construction.

And starting this week, it will mean plenty of changes downtown and one very temporary – and celebratory – closing in North Buffalo.

Three of the road projects are being handled by three different government entities.

State Department of Transportation

Construction began Tuesday that closed the off-ramp from eastbound Route 5 to the northbound I-190 and Seneca Street so the state Department of Transportation can paint bridges there. The closing is expected to last two to three weeks. The signal timing at Church Street has been modified to handle the added traffic volume. Motorists should follow the posted detours.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority started construction Thursday near the 400 block of Main Street and Church Street.

Motorists should avoid the area while work crews replace the rail, track bed and wiring between Church and Mohawk Street. The project will also include the installation of a new double crossover track, which will make future service interruptions less disruptive to passengers, improving safety and overall efficiency, the transit authority said.

This construction is a part of the state funded multimillion-dollar project to improve the infrastructure of the Metro Rail system.

Future work will include updates to track beds near Humboldt Hospital Station, and renovations to Church Street Station.

City of Buffalo

Detours will be in place starting Monday on Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street and last through August to allow for traffic updates to the intersection.

The timing of the closure was selected to reduce the impact to the public in the hope by being complete before school is back in session in September, according to the City of Buffalo.

Detour signs and electric message boards will be placed at the intersection to guide drivers on the suggested detours they can take.

Three detours will be in place at the intersection, according to the Department of Public Works:

• Southbound traffic on Elmwood will detour left onto North Street, right onto Delaware Avenue, right onto Virginia Street, then left onto Elmwood.

• The reverse detour will be in place for northbound traffic – right off Elmwood Avenue to Virginia Street, left onto Delaware Avenue, and then left onto North Street, and right onto Elmwood.

• Due to weight limits, southbound trucks and other over-size vehicles will be diverted off Elmwood Avenue onto West Utica Street, right onto Main Street, and right onto Virginia to reach Elmwood. Northbound trucks will travel the reverse detour.

Lastly, it's not a road project but a celebration of Italian heritage that will snarl traffic in one city neighborhood.

The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival of Buffalo starts Friday but roads are already being closed to accommodate it.

Hertel Avenue will be closed from Virgil Avenue to Delaware Avenue until 6 a.m. Monday.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.