Buffalo Diocese will reduce number of pastors as part of reorganization

When the Buffalo Diocese was flush with clergy in the 1970s and 1980s, it usually took years for a priest to earn an appointment as pastor of his own parish, a key vocational milestone. But that wait time decreased dramatically, in some cases to less than a year, as a growing priest shortage forced bishops to rush newly ordained clergy into pastorates.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher soon will be taking a different approach with pastor appointments.

Instead of a pastor for each of the diocese’s 160 parishes, Fisher will name just 36 pastors – one for each of the “families” of parishes designated earlier this year as part of the diocese’s “Road to Renewal” effort. The initiative aims to reinvigorate the spiritual lives of area Catholics while at the same time addressing financial constraints brought on by a clergy sex abuse scandal, the diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and a downturn in church attendance and religious adherence.

Diocese leaders on Tuesday invited 132 active priests to apply for the 36 open pastor slots. The latest phase of the families of parishes model has priests worried about their future roles and parishioners concerned about losing a favorite spiritual guide in the reshuffling. Some priests privately have said they would rather retire than lose their current pastorate or be assigned to oversee a family of as many as six parishes.

The Rev. Bryan Zielenieski, who is spearheading the family of parishes plan, acknowledged in an interview that there is uncertainty with how priests will respond to the new assignment protocol, especially since Catholic canon law affords priests the right to retain their titles and duties as pastors for the full term of their appointments.

The diocese may be in a position of having to ask priests to resign their pastorates, so other priests assigned as pastors of a family of parishes may take the helm.

“I think there’s going to be some priests who are more than happy to resign as pastors to allow this new model to move forward, but I think there will be some priests who may have just gotten into an assignment, just been named pastors in the past two years and are like, ‘I just want to see this through,’ ” said Zielenieski.

Priests have until May 23 to request to be one of the 36 pastors. The diocese will look first to fill pastorates at families of parishes that formed in January as part of a pilot project. Those appointments could come as early as next month, said Zielenieski.

But what if not enough priests sign up for the increased burden of overseeing multiple parishes in a family?

Zielenieski said he would “pray a little harder” in that scenario.

“There’s no master plan in the backroom,” he added. “We have to go with the flow. If we find that only 25 apply, then we’re going to have to revisit, ‘What do we do now?’ ”

One strategy would be to extend a more personal invitation asking priests to consider taking on a family of parishes, he said.

Zielenieski said the Buffalo Diocese is hardly alone when it comes to changing its parish structures and leadership models. More than two-thirds of the 96 dioceses that Buffalo Diocese staff contacted have indicated they are implementing similar ideas and plans, he said.

Zielenieski said not every priest is cut out for the administrative aspects of being a pastor, and the new collaborative model of parish leadership will open new opportunities for some priests to do more of what they excel at.

“Because of the priest shortage, we’ve been forcing every priest essentially to become a pastor, and not everyone is good at that,” he said. “So, the hopefulness is that we’re going to be able to tap into what each priest is good at. Hopefully, there’s 36 that are great at being pastors and the rest are going to be great at schools, hospitals, chaplaincies, things like that.”

