Buffalo Diocese puts priest on leave after receiving complaint

The Buffalo Diocese announced Friday that Rev. Patryk Sobczyk has been put on administrative leave by Bishop Michael Fisher as the diocese investigates a complaint that he made inappropriate comments to a minor.
Sobczyk had been serving since September as parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist in Alden and St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Corfu and East Pembroke.
Sobczyk graduated from Christ the King Seminary in 2019 and was ordained that year as a priest in the diocese, the St. Maximilian Kolbe website says.