Buffalo Diocese puts priest on leave after complaint of 'improper sexual relationship' with adult female

The Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday that it had placed a priest on administrative leave after receiving a "complaint of an improper sexual relationship involving an adult female" and the priest.

The priest was identified as Rev. F. Patrick Melfi. He was the temporary administrator for Our Lady of the Angels in Cuba and St. Patrick in Belfast and St. Patrick in Fillmore.

The diocese noted in a press release that Melfi was placed on administrative leave "for the purpose of investigation" and that diocesan officials had not made a determination about the report.

The diocese asked anyone with information regarding clerical sexual abuse to contact Jackie Joy, the diocese's victim assistance coordinator, at 716-895-3010.

Melfi was ordained in 2006 in Buffalo after completing theological study in Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, according to a Buffalo News article about the ceremony in St. Joseph's Cathedral.

