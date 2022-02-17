Buffalo Diocese priest most often accused of sex abuse dies at age 79

"No, I did not," Becker told The News, when asked if he had ever molested children. "Certainly not sexual…This is quite shocking."

But more than two dozen men stepped forward publicly in lawsuits describing how Becker victimized them as children, often plying them with alcohol at his cabin home in Java, Wyoming County. Others who alleged Becker abused them, including Harry King of Buffalo, received settlements through a diocese compensation program.

King said Thursday that Becker's death was upsetting because it eliminates the possibility of the priest being questioned under oath about what he did.

"I'm certainly not glad he's dead, just from a human point of view," said King, who alleged Becker sodomized him in 1975 when he was 13 and a parishioner at SS. Peter & Paul Church in Hamburg. He said he is angry that "we're never going to get him deposed."

King said he first reported the abuse to diocese officials in 1992 and "they did nothing except blatantly lie to me."

