Buffalo Diocese priest most often accused of sex abuse dies at age 79

The Rev. Donald W. Becker, a Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing minors in 30 Child Victims Act lawsuits, died on Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla. at age 79.
Becker was the subject of more abuse claims than any other Buffalo Diocese priest.
Becker’s diocese personnel file was a case study in how bishops and other senior officials repeatedly mishandled clergy accused of abuse by moving them around parishes and allowing them to continue working with children despite complaints.
Diocese officials covered up his alleged sexual crimes against minors for at least 35 years, a State Attorney General’s investigation found in 2020.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home in Kenmore was handling Becker’s funeral arrangements and confirmed his death.
Becker retired in 2002 and had been living in Florida for many years.
In a brief telephone interview with The News in 2018, Becker denied ever sexually abusing children, even though diocese officials acknowledged at the time he had been removed from ministry 15 years earlier due to credible abuse allegations. Becker said he suffered from Parkinson’s disease and had retired due to illness, not because of abuse complaints.
"No, I did not," Becker told The News, when asked if he had ever molested children. "Certainly not sexual…This is quite shocking."
King posted on Facebook this week a raw and powerful 3,800-word essay about the alleged abuse and its effect on his
But more than two dozen men stepped forward publicly in lawsuits describing how Becker victimized them as children, often plying them with alcohol at his cabin home in Java, Wyoming County. Others who alleged Becker abused them, including Harry King of Buffalo, received settlements through a diocese compensation program.
King said Thursday that Becker's death was upsetting because it eliminates the possibility of the priest being questioned under oath about what he did.
"I'm certainly not glad he's dead, just from a human point of view," said King, who alleged Becker sodomized him in 1975 when he was 13 and a parishioner at SS. Peter & Paul Church in Hamburg. He said he is angry that "we're never going to get him deposed."
King said he first reported the abuse to diocese officials in 1992 and "they did nothing except blatantly lie to me."
Becker served in at least nine parishes in the Buffalo diocese from 1968 through 2002, including St. Mark in Rushford, St. Mary of the Assumption in Lancaster, St. Bonaventure in West Seneca, SS. Peter & Paul in Hamburg, Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park, St. Stephen on Grand Island, St. Agatha in Buffalo and St. Joseph in Fredonia. His last position was pastor of St. Mary in Batavia, where he was appointed in 1991.
"We commend Donald Becker's soul to the Lord who will render the ultimate judgment on his life," Bishop Michael W. Fisher said in a statement. "At the same time, we pray unceasingly for the many victims of his abuse who have had to deal with a lifetime of emotional, mental and spiritual trauma."
Senior diocese officials were made aware as early as 1983 that Becker likely molested boys, according to diocese files subpoenaed by the Attorney General’s Office.
That was the year the Rev. Donald W. Trautman, a high-ranking diocese official, recommended Becker receive treatment at Southdown Institute, a mental health facility near Toronto, following a mother’s complaint that Becker sodomized her son in 1974 or 1975.
The Buffalo Diocese spent at least 35 years covering up the Rev. Donald W. Becker’s alleged sexual crimes against children.
Becker didn’t end up at Southdown until 1989, after the diocese learned of more incidents with boys and young men, including an “inappropriate touching” complaint from 1981, according to the diocese files.
In 1990, Becker wrote to then Bishop Edward D. Head saying he feared his “mistakes” would cloud his future for the rest of his life. Head promoted Becker to be pastor of a parish the next year.
The diocese received more abuse complaints against Becker in 1992 and 1994, its files showed.
Becker, however, continued as pastor until 2002.
As the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops was adopting new standards in 2002 calling for the removal of priests with a single abuse allegation against them, the Rev. Robert J. Cunningham, then vicar general for the diocese, wrote a memo stating that he and Becker had discussed the priest’s situation, including the possibility he had early stage Parkinson’s disease. Becker resigned his pastorate three days later, and then-Bishop Henry J. Mansell approved a medical leave for him.
At the time of his death, Becker was still a priest and was receiving a priest’s pension.
Diocese officials in 2019 told the public that they referred his case to the Vatican, which has the power to strip away his priesthood. But the Attorney General’s office investigators said they found no referral documents in the subpoenaed files.
Instead, former Bishop Richard J. Malone wrote in 2018 to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith recommending leniency for Becker because no evidence showed that the priest continued to abuse after 1989 or that he had violated his ministry restrictions.
Diocese spokesman Greg Tucker said the Vatican ruled in 2019 that Becker should remain a priest but be restricted to a life of prayer and penance.