Buffalo Diocese priest inherits parishioner's $467,000 estate after she changed will

Diocesan spokesman Gregory Tucker confirmed the diocese received a report about Klos owning property with Serabjit-Singh in Florida. Tucker also said the diocese "was made aware of a concern of a financial adviser who had served Ms. Serabjit-Singh, and the Diocese ensured that the executor and attorney for the estate were advised of the concern.”

Three second cousins who spoke with The News said they had no interest in inheriting any money, though Wheeler would have inherited a diamond ring had the second will been the final one. Wheeler and her husband from Florida say they came to multiple court hearings, but court officials did not allow them to speak.

“We weren’t trying to get money,” Wheeler said. “We were trying to show what this priest did.”

Singh said he believed his father, who was not a supporter of the Catholic Church, would be “rolling around in his grave, there would be a cyclone in his urn” if he knew his second wife had left all of their property and inheritance to Klos.

“He knew the church meant a lot to Mary Ann and I think he would have understood her giving money to the church, but not giving everything to one individual priest,” Singh said.