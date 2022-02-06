Buffalo Diocese priest inherits parishioner's $467,000 estate after she changed will

To hear his lawyer tell it, the Rev. Joseph Klos is just a man of God who received a windfall after caring for a parishioner.
In 2016, the Diocese of Buffalo priest inherited the lion’s share of an estate worth at least $467,000 from a widow he befriended while he was pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lancaster.
In addition, he made $242,500 from the sale of a Florida condominium that was once owned by the widow and her late husband, property records show.
“People have the right to give their hard-earned money wherever they see fit. There was nothing to our knowledge that was nefarious about this case or that will,” said Frank LoTempio, whose law firm represented Klos. “This is a guy who was taking care of a lady who was grieving, which is a part of his calling to help people. It’s not unusual for people to turn to priests in this situation.”
Two other court-appointed attorneys agreed and then-Erie County Surrogate’s Court Judge Barbara Howe signed off on the inheritance.
But five years after Mary Ann Serabjit-Singh died at the age of 81, some of the late widow’s family and friends are still bitter about the situation, even though they did not challenge the will in court.
They contend Klos took advantage of Serabjit-Singh, a devout Catholic who lived alone after her late husband, a radiologist at various Buffalo hospitals, died in 2006.
The priest drove Serabjit-Singh’s luxury car, had an ownership stake in her Florida condominium and accepted other gifts, according to her friends, family, other priests in the diocese and public records obtained by The Buffalo News.
Those records show a bank teller once called Lancaster Police when the widow tried to withdraw $174,000 – her entire account balance – at the urging of the priest.
Serabjit-Singh wrote three wills in the 10 years before she died. She originally intended to leave the bulk of her money to 23 relatives, family friends and charity organizations, including St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. But in her last will, written a year before she died, she removed those family members and made Klos the prime beneficiary.
“Something had to happen to Mary Ann … like she was brainwashed,” said Cindy Wheeler, a second cousin.
Months before Serabjit-Singh died in 2016, Klos retired from the diocese and moved to Poland. He did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story, but a spokesman for the Diocese of Buffalo said Klos remains a priest in “good standing” and retired “due to health issues.”
“While diocesan priests are not subject to the practices of many religious orders that require a vow of poverty or mutual sharing of possessions and personal assets, I expect all priests to embody and demonstrate the spirit of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to live simply and without extravagance,” Bishop Michael W. Fisher said in a statement, when asked about Klos. “Also, they are called, as I am, to be good and faithful stewards of Church property and assets. Priests of this Diocese should avoid any hint or appearance of seeking personal financial benefit from those they serve in ministry.”
Klos is not the only Buffalo Diocese priest who inherited a substantial amount of money from a parishioner.
The News reported Jan. 9 on an unrelated case involving Rev. David M. Bialkowski, who inherited $125,000 from a 93-year-old widow and, as executor, controls her $2 million estate.
In that case, still unresolved in Surrogate’s Court, two court-appointed guardians charged that Bialkowski took advantage of the widow.
A passion for St. Jude
The former Mary Ann Kowalski was the laboratory supervisor at the former St. Francis Hospital on Main Street when she met Dr. Jag Deao Serabjit-Singh, the hospital’s radiology director, in the late 1970s.
Mary Ann Serabjit-Singh had no children, but her passion for kids found other outlets. She collected expensive porcelain dolls and founded the Buffalo Regional Doll Club. In her first two wills, she left detailed instructions about which dolls she wanted her cousins’ daughters to inherit.
“She was like a second mother to me,” said Karen Rizzo, a second cousin. “She was a very, very well-loved woman – a special lady.”
The Serabjit-Singhs also became members of the Danny Thomas St. Jude Society and made donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Mary Ann Serabjit-Singh received a personal tour from Danny Thomas’ daughter, the actress Marlo Thomas, at the hospital in Tennessee, said Wheeler, her goddaughter.
“My husband and I, she had multiple meetings with us and told us when she died that all the money was going to St. Jude,” Wheeler said.
St. Jude would have received most of Serabjit-Singh’s estate if her second will had been her final one. Instead, her third will left only the proceeds of an auction of her rare doll collection – totaling roughly $43,700 –to St. Jude, according to records filed in Surrogate’s Court.
Family and friends say Serabjit-Singh’s plans changed after she met Klos.
Klos migrated from his native Poland to Buffalo in the 1990s. The canon lawyer was named pastor of Sacred Heart Church on Genesee Street in Lancaster in 2013.
“She started going to church there and she had a fancy car. She started taking him for rides and out to breakfast,” Serabjit-Singh's friend Patricia Lang said.
Lang was one of the many people and charity groups affected by changes in Serabjit-Singh’s will. The first will left Lang $100,000, the second will left her a collection of tea cups and dessert plates. The third will left her nothing. Lang, who worked with both Serabjit-Singhs, said she was never interested in inheriting their money.
“They told me they were leaving that, and I said, I don’t even want to know about it,” Lang said.
Serabjit-Singh also allowed Klos to drive one of her luxury cars, according to a relative she spoke with. A fellow diocesan priest, who would only talk with a reporter if he was given anonymity, said Klos told him he was only driving the BMW so that the brakes did not seize up because of a lack of use.
When Klos had health problems, Serabjit-Singh cooked for him, family members say. She also traveled to Poland with Klos at least once on a group trip for her church, records show.
“A lot of it was hush hush with her,” Rizzo said. “She didn’t want to say too much. I think he wooed her. She kind of adored him. He was a lot younger than her. She had money.”
Serabjit-Singh’s final will directed most of the remaining the funds in the estate to Klos “for charitable purposes as determined by him … and also, for his own needs and well-being.”
None of the court documents gives an exact value of how much Klos received from the estate. LoTempio said he could not disclose the amount because of attorney-client privilege.
The documents show that in 2018, Serabjit-Singh’s estate paid $43,779 to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, $2,000 to Buffalo Regional Doll Club and $1,000 to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, according to court records. In January 2019, Klos signed for “$1.00 or more” of the estate at the U.S. Consulate General in Krakow, Poland.
Because the estate's attorney, Richard H. Murphy, filed an informal closing statement rather than a formal closing statement, documents filed in Surrogate's Court do not indicate exactly how much Klos received from the estate, according to an estate attorney who reviewed the case for The News.
Timothy J. Brown, the estate's executor, declined to clarify the figures or specify exactly how much Klos received.
When the estate was closed in 2019, its gross value totaled $467,000, according to the informal closing statement filed with the court.
Mary Ann Serabjit-Singh had a soft spot for priests, according to Kirk Singh, 57, the youngest of three children of Dr. Jag Deao Serabjit-Singh and his first wife, Eva Mae.
LoTempio said that is not unusual, especially for older parishioners who have lost their spouse or loved ones.
“There are plenty of times that we see family members who are removed from the will and are quite upset afterwards and challenge the will,” said LoTempio, whose law firm represented the priest in the estate matter. “Sometimes it goes to people that you would not expect. In this case, a husband died and it may be possible that Father Klos was someone that she relied on and leaned on for emotional support and other support.”
Attorneys approved will changes
Two court-appointed legal guardians who examined the Lancaster woman’s final will found it to be valid.
Attorney Catherine E. Nagel was appointed by then-Surrogate's Court Judge Barbara Howe to serve as guardian for “unknown heirs” of Serabjit-Singh.
After reviewing the case and interviewing the deceased woman’s attorney, James J. O’Brien, Nagel said she found no indications that Serabjit-Singh was “subjected to any fraud or undue influence” in making her final will.
Nagel said O’Brien told her that Serabjit-Singh “developed a deeper friendship and respect” for Klos after her husband’s death, something Klos’ attorney said is common among some elderly people.
The woman was “very insistent” and “very clear in her wishes” that the priest be recognized in her will, and O’Brien said he had “absolutely no concerns” about her capacity to make out a will, Nagel wrote in her report.
O’Brien, 90, is retired, according to his wife, Betsy, who is identified in court papers as a witness of Serabjit-Singh’s last will.
Betsy O’Brien said she recalled nothing unusual or improper about the will.
“I can see no reason why it should be disputed,” she said.
Howe, the since-retired judge, also appointed attorney Rocco Lucente II to represent two teenage relatives who were “disinherited” from an earlier will. Lucente wrote in court filings that he was “satisfied with the validity” of the will. He concluded that Serabjit-Singh was of “sound mind and memory” and was not under “any undue influence” when she signed her last will.
Bank teller called police
But family members are not so sure. They say in the year before her death, Serabjit-Singh – who always kept a tidy home – began to exhibit uncharacteristic behavior, including hoarding furniture and other items she bought at estate sales.
Lancaster police and town code inspectors responded to Serabjit-Singh’s Greenbriar Drive home seven times during that time period and observed that “all points of entry in the residence, doors and windows, were barricaded with dolls, clothing and other various items that Singh has been hoarding.”
“I don’t think she was really in her right mind there at the end,” said Rizzo, the second cousin.
Records obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request show on Jan. 28, 2016, a teller at KeyBank on George Urban Boulevard in Depew called Lancaster Police after Serabjit-Singh and Klos attempted to empty the widow’s bank account.
Serabjit-Singh “requested to wire transfer $174,000 to somewhere in Poland,” police reports stated. “The victim asked to wire some money and when the teller asked how much, OTHER (Klos) asked how much does she have? When the teller advised them that there was $174,000 in the account, OTHER (Klos) stated ‘all of it.’ ”
During a follow-up conversation with police the next day, she told police she owned a property in Jupiter, Fla., and was exploring purchasing more property. She told police it was “none of your business” where she wanted to transfer her money, according to the police report.
A representative from KeyBank’s fraud department told police it was not their usual policy to call the police when customers try to withdraw money. She said the bank would also notify Erie County Adult Protective Services.
Police filed no charges, and the police report does not indicate if Serabjit-Singh succeeded in withdrawing the money.
As for the property in Florida, the Serabjit-Singhs purchased the Florida condo in 2001, and Serabjit-Singh added Klos’ name to the property deed in January 2015, according to Becky Robinson, spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County property appraisal office.
Joseph Klos was listed as the only owner of the property when he sold it for $242,500 on March 27, 2017, records show.
“I was so angry, I almost felt like writing the bishop and saying, ‘Can you investigate this guy?’ ” said Doreen Park, a second cousin to Serabjit-Singh.
Siobhan O'Connor, the former executive assistant to retired Buffalo Diocese Bishop Richard J. Malone, said the diocese received a complaint about Klos' financial relationship with Serabjit-Singh from a financial adviser.
A diocesan source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the pastor who succeeded Klos at Sacred Heart also raised concerns to the diocese.
Diocesan spokesman Gregory Tucker confirmed the diocese received a report about Klos owning property with Serabjit-Singh in Florida. Tucker also said the diocese "was made aware of a concern of a financial adviser who had served Ms. Serabjit-Singh, and the Diocese ensured that the executor and attorney for the estate were advised of the concern.”
Three second cousins who spoke with The News said they had no interest in inheriting any money, though Wheeler would have inherited a diamond ring had the second will been the final one. Wheeler and her husband from Florida say they came to multiple court hearings, but court officials did not allow them to speak.
“We weren’t trying to get money,” Wheeler said. “We were trying to show what this priest did.”
Singh said he believed his father, who was not a supporter of the Catholic Church, would be “rolling around in his grave, there would be a cyclone in his urn” if he knew his second wife had left all of their property and inheritance to Klos.
“He knew the church meant a lot to Mary Ann and I think he would have understood her giving money to the church, but not giving everything to one individual priest,” Singh said.
Klos is listed in the Diocese of Buffalo directory as living in Ostrowite, Poland. Family members of Serabjit-Singh say they were disappointed they were never able to discuss the situation with Klos.
“He was gone,” said Park. “He never came and provided her a funeral service at the church.”
But LoTempio said when he last spoke to Klos, he sensed no ill intent about the priest’s departure.
“I think he just wanted to go home,” LoTempio said. “We never got the impression this was to run away from anything, other than that’s where he’s from and that’s where he wanted to go.”
Family and friends of the widow say they are saddened by the situation. They regret the day Serabjit-Singh started attending Mass at the parish in Lancaster.
“I wish she had never gone there,” Lang said.