Buffalo Diocese negotiating to settle attorney general's lawsuit

Other legal and professional work, primarily related to the diocese’s bankruptcy and defense against sex abuse cases brought under the Child Victims Act, has already cost an additional $6 million.

"That's one of the most frustrating parts of all of this: The lawyers are the ones making all the money. It seems like the diocese or the Catholic Church doesn't have any problem hiring the best of the best law firms and maybe even more law firms than they need," said Gary Astridge, a member of the Buffalo Survivors Group, which advocates on behalf of clergy sex abuse victims.

Astridge said while money doesn't heal the trauma of abuse, some victims whose cases would be worth millions if they went to trial are going to get severely shortchanged because of all the diocese's legal maneuvering.

"Through all this you just find out how tactical the diocese or the Catholic Church is," he said. "it doesn't seem like they follow the rules of, 'What would Jesus do?' I don't think he'd being doing this."

Fisher said he welcomed the potential for mediated negotiations among the diocese and its insurers, parishes and schools and creditors to bring about a speedier conclusion to the bankruptcy.