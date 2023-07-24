A retired Buffalo monsignor who was twice put on leave due to child sex abuse accusations has been allowed to return to ministry after a second diocese investigation found no evidence to substantiate the claims.

A review board that examined the findings of an investigator determined that the latest accusation against Monsignor Peter J. Popadick “to be completely without merit,” according to a July 13 decree from Bishop Michael J. Fisher that restores the priest’s faculties.

A claim filed earlier this year in the Buffalo Diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings accused Popadick of sexually abusing a minor decades ago. Popadick was put on administrative leave March 9, pending the outcome of an investigation into the claim.

Popadick, 77, declined to be interviewed through his attorney, Edward C. Cosgrove.

“The false accusation that caused Monsignor Popadick to be placed on administrative leave was fully investigated by the diocese and this firm. It was completely without merit,” Cosgrove said. “I understand that monsignor, although now retired, will be returning to St. Aloysius occasionally to say Mass and greet the parishioners that he served for 26 years.”

It was the second time in four years that an abuse claim had been made against Popadick, a former high-ranking chancery official who most recently was longtime pastor of St. Aloysius Church in Cheektowaga.

The first claim was in a 2019 Child Victims Act lawsuit by an unnamed Erie County man who accused Popadick of molesting him in the gym showers at Bishop Fallon High School after tennis practice in 1973 and 1974. The man claimed in the same lawsuit that three other priests also abused him. Popadick was put on leave for several months while the diocese investigated the accusation.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit declined to be interviewed by the diocese’s investigator, and a review board found the claims to be unsubstantiated. Popadick was returned to ministry in 2020.

Ordained in 1970, Popadick taught at the former Bishop Fallon High School, served as chaplain at the former St. Francis Hospital and has served at Ascension in North Tonawanda, Our Lady of Angels in Cuba, Sacred Heart in Friendship and St. Mark's in Rushford.

He spent 23 years as secretary to Bishop Edward D. Head and Head’s successor, Bishop Henry J. Mansell, before his appointment in 1997 as pastor of St. Aloysius.

Popadick retired on July 1.