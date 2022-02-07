Buffalo Diocese launches rejuvenation with 36 parishes sharing 6 priests in pilot program

A broad initiative to reshape Catholic parish life amid the Buffalo Diocese’s bankruptcy has entered a pilot phase in which groups of parishes will share a priest and collaborate on ministries.
The diocese plan does not require any parishes or Catholic schools to close.
But the diocese projects that it will have far fewer active priests by 2030, so it will have groups of up to six parishes share a priest, likely with fewer Masses scheduled.
Thirty-six parishes divided into six groups – two in Buffalo, two in the suburbs and two in rural areas – will meet over the next six months to develop plans for how to carry on as “families” into a challenging future with fewer priests and greater financial constraints.
Pastors for the new families of parishes will be appointed in April.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher said getting the initiative known as the “Road to Renewal” off the ground and running has been a top priority in his first year of leading the Buffalo Diocese, which he marked in January.
The three-year plan includes the diocese’s ongoing legal issues in federal bankruptcy court and with a New York State attorney general’s civil lawsuit over its handling of clergy accused of sexually abusing minors, while also examining ways to “bring about healing for those who have been harmed,” said Fisher.
“The Road to Renewal is about encompassing those things but moving us forward in hope,” he said in an interview with The News.
Some abuse victims criticized the renewal as a publicity campaign aimed at turning the page on the abuse scandal, without the diocese holding anyone accountable.
The 569,000 Catholics in the eight counties of Western New York will be most directly affected by the new family of parishes model that aims to rejuvenate the spiritual zeal of parishioners, while at the same time encouraging them to take on greater roles in ministry.
The pilot phase will join St. Martin of Tours, St. Teresa, St. Thomas Aquinas and Our Lady of Charity in South Buffalo as one family and Assumption in Black Rock and Holy Spirit, St. Margaret, St. Mark, St. Rose of Lima and All Saints in North Buffalo as another.
In the Cheektowaga, Depew and Lancaster area, Sacred Heart of Jesus, St. Mary of the Assumption, Our Lady of Pompeii, St. Philip the Apostle, Blessed Mother of Teresa and St. Martha will come together as a family.
Other families in the pilot phase are a group of four parishes in Niagara County, a group of three parishes in Wyoming County and a group of three parishes in Cattaraugus County.
By July, the groups of parishes – assisted by volunteer facilitators – are expected to pick a family name; develop a plan for spiritual renewal, outreach, charity and sacramental ministry, including a shared weekend Mass schedule; and create a business manager position to manage all secular affairs and nonpastoral staff for the family.
In addition, each family will form a single pastoral council and streamlined finance councils. Renewal organizers also want families to consider having in place within the six months a consolidated rectory, a centralized family office and standardized human resources administration.
If the pilots are successful, 10 families of 42 parishes will begin coming together in phase one in October. Phase two, slated to take effect in October 2023, will include 47 parishes joining as 10 families, as well as all college campus ministry programs in the region coming together as a single family. The third and final phase will happen in October 2024, with 41 parishes joining into nine families.
The diocese went through tumultuous parish restructurings in 1995 with a plan called “New Visions” that resulted in the closing of several Buffalo churches and again in 2007 with the “Journey in Faith and Grace,” which led to the shuttering of many church buildings and merged nearly 100 parishes across the diocese.
Leaders of the Road to Renewal said this latest effort is different in that it focuses not on facilities in dealing with a decreasing availability of priests, but on people and on spiritual rejuvenation.
Priests are essential to the practice of the Catholic faith, educated and ordained to preside over church sacraments such as Reconciliation, Anointing of the Sick and celebration of the Holy Eucharist that are central to church life.
But priest numbers continue to decline in the Buffalo Diocese and across the country, with annual retirements far outpacing new ordinations. The diocese has 131 active priests working in Western New York, compared with 174 about a decade ago. Diocese officials project there will be 99 active priests in 2030, with a third of them older than age 70.
In addition to the priest shortage, many parishes have struggled to retain parishioners, and the diocese's bankruptcy filing and the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated their financial problems.
A negotiated settlement with childhood sex abuse victims in bankruptcy court is likely to cost tens of millions of dollars, and while most of that is expected to come from insurance policies, the diocese and parishes will likely be on the hook for some of it.
The Rev. Bryan Zielenieski said it was crucial for parishes to develop more lay leaders now “to deal with the reality of what’s coming” as far as the intensifying priest shortage.
“To some people it would seem like, ‘OK, there’s another reorganization effort,’ ” said Zielenieski, the diocese’s vicar for renewal and development and pastor of St. Mary Church in Swormville. “What makes the renewal different is there is a direct plan for programming and for making sure that evangelization is a priority, making sure that reaching out to our youth and young people is a priority, making sure that we have an infrastructure in place for the future of the church to continue even as priests decline.”
No church or school closures have been prescribed, but leaders of the renewal effort anticipate that families of parishes will sort through those questions organically as they determine what resources they have as a family and how to live within their means.
Organizers said a 2020 Vatican instruction on parishes has guided their thinking on the renewal effort. The document, "The pastoral conversion of the Parish community in the service of the evangelising mission of the Church," said that the parish territory is no longer just a geographical space and that limiting pastoral work to that territory was “outdated.”
"It sent us a message that we need to be thinking about something that's very different than what we have today," said Carrie Frank, a retired health care executive who was part of a diocese task force on renewal.
The renewal was initiated under Albany Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, who served as apostolic administrator of the Buffalo Diocese for about a year before Fisher's arrival.
The diocese last summer announced proposed groupings of parishes into families. Those proposals were put on hold for a few months to allow renewal organizers to gather more input.
Fisher said he needed additional time to hear from people across the diocese about their concerns and fears.
"Most of them understand we can't do nothing," he said. "We have to be honest as a family in the diocese and know that we are faced with many constraints, whether they're pastorally, personnel-wise or financially. Our parishes face these challenges and we need to meet them."