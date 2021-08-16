Buffalo Diocese hit with 900 abuse claims in bankruptcy court, more than any diocese

The diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2020 after it was named as a defendant in 260 Child Victims Act lawsuits. Diocese officials said there was no way the diocese could afford to continue its operations, while litigating or settling the lawsuits.

At the time of the filing, diocese officials said they anticipated more than 400 potential claimants.

“The Diocese is fully focused on fulfilling what this process initiated by the Child Victims Act is all about, namely, bringing about a sense of restitution, closure and healing for those who were abused by members of the clergy. This is a tragedy of truly epic proportions and as I have maintained since day one as bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, it is of paramount importance to deal with these allegations forthrightly and to work to repair the enormous damage that has been done not only to the reputation of the Church here in Western New York, but most importantly to the lives of those affected," Bishop Michael W. Fisher said in a statement to The News on Monday.