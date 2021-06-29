Buffalo Diocese eyes grouping parishes to share priests, schools as it emerges from scandal

Fisher hopes to spark more robust Catholic ministries across Western New York, while also shoring up the finances of area churches and planning for a continuing decrease in the number of priests available for celebrating Masses and presiding at weddings and funerals.

To help accomplish those goals, a diocese task force charged with leading an effort known as the “Road to Renewal” released a draft proposal that would group 161 parishes into 36 “families.”

The groupings, based mostly on geographic proximity, are just recommendations and may change as church leaders seek more input, Fisher said in a recent interview with The News.

“Nothing is in concrete at this point,” said Fisher.

Fisher said he has not prescribed any church or school closings.

Ultimately, though, he wants Catholics to think beyond the boundaries of their own parishes in figuring out how to best operate.