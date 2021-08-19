Buffalo Diocese board clears priest of abuse allegation; bishop permanently suspends another

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Barr said he declined to allow his latest client to speak with a diocese investigator and attorneys. "We're in litigation and I wasn't comfortable letting my client be interviewed," he said.

The review board in previous cases has found allegations unsubstantiated after a diocese investigator has been unable to interview the complainants.

"They have their own rules, but I have to operate under the civil rules in a manner that's most advantageous to my client," said Barr. He added that he would be inclined to allow those conversations to happen after the cases are settled.

The review board also determined that allegations against the Rev. Donald J. Lutz, former pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in South Buffalo, were substantiated.

Lutz, who is accused in multiple CVA lawsuits, has been assigned to “permanent administrative leave,” according to a diocese news release on Thursday.

He is restricted from presenting himself as a priest publicly and from presiding over the public celebration of sacraments, including celebrating Mass. Lutz also will be subject to a monitoring program recently created by Fisher for clergy with substantiated abuse claims.