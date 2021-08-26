Buffalo Dems officially endorse India Walton for mayor

She also attacked incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, who is waging a November write-in campaign after losing the Democratic primary, as a Republican puppet and "a vigorous defender of the status quo."

Meanwhile, Zellner acknowledged Thursday that he had expressed concern earlier this month after The Buffalo News reported that in 2018, Buffalo police investigated complaints about a man suspected of dealing drugs from Walton's home at 183 Lemon St. The owner of the house said he demanded Walton move out after confronting her with complaints about constant visitors suspected of drug activity – which she denies.

Police reports obtained by The News indicated that officers followed up on the complaints in the fall of 2018, and the inquiry ended with no criminal charges being filed.

Immediately after the story appeared, Zellner noted that his committee had not "officially" endorsed Walton after her primary victory and after he had emphatically promised party support for her. He said then that he would weigh new input from committee members on how to proceed in the general election campaign.

"We are not opposed, but if our party leadership has significant concerns, I will listen to them," the chairman said earlier this month.

