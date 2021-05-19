Buffalo delays property foreclosure auction due to the pandemic

The City of Buffalo postponed this year’s annual foreclosure auction until spring 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The auction, usually held in October, includes properties that have delinquent tax, sewer, user fee or water bills.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the state's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures related to the coronavirus pandemic until Aug. 31.

Mayor Byron W. Brown’s administration fully supports the decision, “as people and businesses need time to recover,” said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

The administration had already planned to delay the auction until spring 2022 due to Covid, DeGeorge said.

The city’s Taxation and Assessment department will set the later date, said Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

The Council approved a resolution recently asking the department to change the date to give a break to property owners, who might be struggling still from the loss of rental income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Community leaders and organizations like Partnership for the Public Good that had raised the issue with Council members were happy to hear Tuesday this year's auction has been delayed.