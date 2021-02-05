Buffalo Creek Academy coming to former South Buffalo church

Coming soon to a church near you: a charter school.

Ellicott Development Co. wants to renovate the former St. Valentine's Roman Catholic Church in South Buffalo into the home of the Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School.

Located at 514-528 South Park Ave., at the corner of Alabama Street, the historic church building has been vacant for several years. It sits on part of 0.67 acres of land, consisting of five parcels that are already owned by Ellicott's 1238 Group.

Built in 1922, the church was one of the smaller parishes in the city until it was closed by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2007. It was acquired for $75,000 in June 2009 by Ellicott, which had marketed it for reuse as office space or a charter school.

Ellicott has been working with Buffalo Creek Academy since last year. Temporarily located at 2408 Main St. until its new home is done, the new school opened last year to serve grades 5 through 12.

Its new location "will bring a new public service to an underserved community," according to a letter to the Council from Jeremy P. Wassel, Ellicott's planning and development coordinator.