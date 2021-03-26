Buffalo cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes with $100 reward

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and city police department officials Friday announced a crackdown on the illegal operation of ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets by introducing a rewards program that is intended to result in the confiscation of such vehicles from their owners.
During a news conference in Buffalo Police and Fire Department headquarters, Brown said the city has received a number of complaints about the vehicles, noting that it is illegal to operate them anywhere on the streets or inside parks in the city.
"We know that there is great public concern about this," said Brown.
"There have been a lot of complaints from members of the public in the past. Members of the public have tried to provide information about ATVs and dirt bikes that they believe were being operated illegally. We did not have a mechanism previously to effectively accept that information. Now we will have a reward program for individuals coming forward with information that leads to the confiscation of illegally operated ATVs and dirt bikes in the City of Buffalo," Brown added.
Buffalo Police Department spokesman Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said the problem with ATVs and dirt bikes being operated on city streets began in earnest last year when the Covid-19 pandemic led to a noticeable reduction in vehicular street traffic.
As more ATVs and dirt bikes were operated on the streets, there was a corresponding increase in the number of injury accidents related to these vehicles, Rinaldo said. The riders tended to be young and unskilled at navigating these vehicles, which resulted in them being crashed into buildings, fire hydrants and trees.
He said they have even been responsible for injuries to other motorists and pedestrians seeking to avoid these vehicles on the road.
"They are not designed to be used on the road," Rinaldo said.
He said that the young people most often seen operating them are not wearing proper safety equipment and have not received any training in how to operate the vehicles safely.
"We've seen ample vehicles driving across sidewalks, lawns and cutting through parks. So, in an effort to curb this activity, we are relying on our community partnerships and a reward of up to $100 for anybody that provides information about an individual who is operating these vehicles illegally," Rinaldo said.
He said those seeking to make such a report may call the Buffalo Police Department tip call line at 847-2255, leave their contact information and wait for a call back.
Brown said the rewards for each confiscated ATV or dirt bike will be made on a first call basis.
"If we are able to successfully make a seizure of these vehicles, they will receive their reward money," said Rinaldo.
He said the Buffalo Common Council recently increased the severity of the fines for operating these vehicles within the city limits.
"It is now a $2,500 fine if you are caught riding one of these within the City of Buffalo. Additionally, in order to retrieve your vehicle, once it's impounded, not only would you have to pre-pay the fine, but you would also be responsible for any of the impound storage fees. So, potentially, you could be looking at approximately $3,000 or more to get your vehicle back," Rinaldo said.