Buffalo cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes with $100 reward

He said they have even been responsible for injuries to other motorists and pedestrians seeking to avoid these vehicles on the road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"They are not designed to be used on the road," Rinaldo said.

He said that the young people most often seen operating them are not wearing proper safety equipment and have not received any training in how to operate the vehicles safely.

"We've seen ample vehicles driving across sidewalks, lawns and cutting through parks. So, in an effort to curb this activity, we are relying on our community partnerships and a reward of up to $100 for anybody that provides information about an individual who is operating these vehicles illegally," Rinaldo said.

He said those seeking to make such a report may call the Buffalo Police Department tip call line at 847-2255, leave their contact information and wait for a call back.

Brown said the rewards for each confiscated ATV or dirt bike will be made on a first call basis.

"If we are able to successfully make a seizure of these vehicles, they will receive their reward money," said Rinaldo.

He said the Buffalo Common Council recently increased the severity of the fines for operating these vehicles within the city limits.

"It is now a $2,500 fine if you are caught riding one of these within the City of Buffalo. Additionally, in order to retrieve your vehicle, once it's impounded, not only would you have to pre-pay the fine, but you would also be responsible for any of the impound storage fees. So, potentially, you could be looking at approximately $3,000 or more to get your vehicle back," Rinaldo said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.