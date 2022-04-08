Buffalo cops who pushed elderly protester Martin Gugino cleared of wrongdoing

Two Buffalo Police officers who knocked a 75-year-old protester to the ground and caused him to suffer a head injury during a 2020 protest, drawing national criticism, were cleared Friday of wrongdoing by a state arbitrator.

Arbitrator Jeffrey M. Selchick said he found that Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe did not violate Police Department regulations and did not intend to injure Martin Gugino during the protest outside City Hall on June 4, 2020.

Selchick said he based his findings on evidence presented during a three-day hearing in November, including a frame-by-frame analysis of a video taken by Buffalo radio reporter Michael Desmond, which went viral after the incident.

“There is no persuasive evidence, particularly when the Desmond video is reviewed in its various frames, that the Respondents sought to push or drive Gugino to the ground,” Selchick wrote.

He concluded Gugino appears to have lost his balance because he was holding objects in both hands, his advanced age or because he was surprised the officers used force to push him away.

"Thus, the Arbitrator finds that the Officers engaged in an absolutely legitimate use of physical force vis-à-vis Gugino," Selchick wrote.

Selchick on Friday cleared the officers of four departmental charges that accused them of improper use of force and acting in a manner that brought discredit to their department.

“This is the right decision and an across-the-board victory for Buffalo Police officers,” said Thomas H. Burton, attorney for the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

Gugino suffered a fractured skull in the incident that occurred as the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team cleared protesters from in front of City Hall after an 8 p.m. curfew. The curfew was imposed amid nightly protests against police violence in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Two days after the incident, the officers were charged with felony second-degree assault.

But eight months later a grand jury decided to not indict them on any charges.

