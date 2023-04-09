Two Buffalo police officers and a mental health technician who are suing the city say they want the department to change the way it deals with racism or hate speech on the force.

They also want a police captain fired after she allegedly used racial slurs in incidents last May and September.

“It’s already hard being Black in America. It’s very hard being an officer, and it’s hard being a Black officer,” said Katelynn Bolden, a 26-year-old wife and mother of two who has been on the force for about six years. “I can’t speak for other Black officers, but us, we want to make a change … we want to make Black people in the community comfortable. We want to make them comfortable to call police. We want them to be comfortable with police. We want them to see that not only are not all cops bad, but Black cops are trying to help our own people.”

Bolden, fellow officer Brandon Hawkins and clinician Erica Seymour – all African American – jointly filed a federal lawsuit late last year against the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department and Capt. Amber Beyer, who had been the supervisor of the Behavioral Health Team, which pairs police officers with mental health clinicians to respond to calls regarding people in mental health crises.

The lawsuit alleges Beyer, who is white, used racial slurs in incidents in May and September of last year.

“There’s no reason why she should feel this comfortable to come in here and say this to us,” said Hawkins, who has been on the force since 2008.

Beyer was suspended without pay on Nov. 30 for 30 days after the September incident.

She then was suspended with pay, per the collective bargaining agreement, said Timothy Richards, special assistant to Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia. Deputy Alfonso Wright, Gramaglia's designee, has been overseeing the day-to-day operations of the mental health unit, which reports directly to Gramaglia or Wright.

Following an Internal Affairs investigation and an arbitration hearing, Beyer returned to work last week and was temporarily assigned to the commissioner's office. She can now put in for a position on the open transfer list.

In addition to seeking Beyer's termination, the three plaintiffs want BPD's manual of operations updated to include guidelines and policy for what to do in instances of discrimination, racist remarks and hate speech by other officers.

“We want something that’s clear cut that says, ‘If you speak this you will get suspended or X, Y and Z might happen, whatever the case may be,’ ” said Hawkins, who was not present during the May incident but received a group text message with Beyer’s statements.

Racial slur with 'power'

In September, the lawsuit alleges, Beyer used a racial slur for Black people while reading aloud to members of her team a Facebook post from a mentally ill resident the behavioral team was to check on. In the post, the resident freely used the slur.

“There’s no way that she thought that was OK. You wouldn’t read that to the mayor like that,” Bolden said.

Seymour, who had been on the behavioral health team for nine months at that point, said hearing Beyer read aloud the slur was “super difficult.”

“I can’t believe we’re in the 21st century and here you are saying this word that you know has power, and you don’t care … why do we have to constantly be put in that situation? Why do we constantly have to feel like we’re being degraded and we’re 'less than' by another person who is identifying herself as a white woman,” said Seymour, 37.

A complaint was filed to Internal Affairs, which opened an investigation. Beyer was removed from involvement with the Behavioral Health Team soon after the investigation began, and Wright has been overseeing the unit.

Last May, the lawsuit alleges, Beyer made a series of inflammatory statements after she was shown a viral video of an incident involving police in another jurisdiction. Two white officers pulled over a Black officer who was wearing his uniform but driving an unmarked car. The video was circulating as an example of racial profiling.

The lawsuit alleges Beyer said she could see "both sides" of what happened in the video. She also is accused of saying that Black men cheat on their wives more than white men, the Black officers she knows are unfaithful, she would be suspicious upon seeing a Black man in her neighborhood, that Black people commit more violent crimes than white people, and that Black officers should try hard to understand why white people are racist.

Bolden said she regrets not speaking up in that moment, “but I was baffled. I was speechless. I literally didn’t know what to say or do. And if I say something or if I do something, I’m the angry Black woman. She’s the victim.”

Internal Affairs investigated that incident as well. That case was dismissed with the department finding no misconduct, said John Evans, president of the union that represents Buffalo police officers. However, Beyer was required to undergo training.

Other cops choosing sides

Since filing their lawsuit, Bolden, who comes from a law enforcement family, went back to work for one day on Feb. 14, had a panic attack and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, she said. Bolden is on unpaid leave and has been diagnosed by a physician with anxiety, depression and insomnia since the incidents.

“I’ve been so scared to go back to work because I don’t know what’s waiting for me when I get there because you don’t know if anyone’s going to recognize you and try to pick with you because people have made it very clear whether they support us or not. Other officers have made it clear who they support in this situation, and my biggest concern is safety, because how can we trust someone who not only agrees with (Beyer), but they think that way,” said Bolden, who wants back pay for her unpaid leave. “They don’t like what we’re doing so now, say we’re on a call and everything starts to go up, how do we know if they’re going to have our back?"

Hawkins, who hasn't been back to work, said he was denied medical leave by the commissioner despite letters from his personal doctor, an ECMC physician and the city's doctor. He is waiting for a ruling from an arbitration hearing last week to get his medical leave approved and recoup the sick and personal time he has been using since November.

Seymour was employed by Endeavor Health Services, which provides mental health technicians to the behavioral health team. She asked to be removed from the team because she did not feel comfortable working there without Bolden and Hawkins, she said.

“When you go on a (call) the officers are there to protect me because I don’t have a bulletproof vest. So when I’m going there I’m trusting them to keep me safe from whomever I’m dealing with," said Seymour, a licensed mental health counselor with a master’s degree from Medaille College. "And the lack of support from our team didn’t make me feel comfortable going out with another team. I don’t want to go out here and something happens to me because … I don’t know if they have those same views (as Beyer),”

Seymour said her position was terminated by Endeavor, which did not respond to requests for comment.

“It was, to me, another form of me being punished for doing the right thing, speaking out and saying something,” Seymour said of her termination. She had been on the team for nine months. “It definitely gave me a defeated attitude because it was like nobody cares.”

Still, the three say they are prepared for a court battle.

"We're not stopping," Bolden said. "Whatever repercussions and consequences they have waiting for us, we're going to fight it. I don't know what those may be, but we're ready to deal with it."