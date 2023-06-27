For the first time in nine years, women appear likely to be members of the Common Council.

But progressive Democrats likely to act as a check on Mayor Byron W. Brown may not be joining them.

Zeneta Everhart, the mother of a Buffalo mass shooting survivor, and Leah Halton-Pope, a senior adviser to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, won their Democratic primary races Tuesday.

That means the Council will likely be friendlier to Brown than it would have been if the four candidates backed by the Working Families Party had won.

Former mayoral candidate India Walton, who ran for mayor as a Democratic Socialist in 2021, lost to Everhart by a margin of 2-to-1 in the race for the Masten District seat.

In a four-candidate race, former Assembly staffer Matt Dearing, 30, lost to Halton-Pope by a 3-to-1 margin for the Ellicott District seat. Halton-Pope also defeated Cedric Holloway, a retired Buffalo police officer, and Emin “Eddie” Egriu, a contractor.

Both Walton and Dearing will be on the Working Families Party ballot in the November election.

The race for the key Ellicott District seat was the most crowded field in Tuesday’s Council primaries.

In her first run for political office, Halton-Pope, 47, said Tuesday night she hasn’t “exactly decided” whether she will continue working for Peoples-Stokes.

“Today is today,” Halton-Pope said. “So, we’ll figure it out what the right thing to do for Ellicott would be, but my focus is fully on Ellicott District, that’s my first priority.”

Halton-Pope and Dearing will face declared candidate Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, in November. A non-enrolled voter, Chapman has submitted nominating petitions to run in November’s general election on an independent party line.

Everhart, 42, is another first-time candidate. She has been one of the most visible faces of the tragic May 14, 2022, mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Her son, Zaire Goodman, a part-time employee at the grocery store, was shot in the neck in the parking lot as he tried to help an older customer with her groceries. Goodman was 20 at the time.

“I feel amazing. This is a win for East Buffalo,” Everhart said Tuesday night. “I never came in this making this about me. I came into this making this about the people of the Masten District. They succeeded tonight.”

Everhart and Walton will face fellow Democrat Murray Holman, a longtime youth advocate who has been on the front lines of anti-violence initiatives for decades, often working with police to deter young people from a life of crime. Holman, executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition and co-leader of Buffalo Peacemakers violence prevention program, was not on the ballot for Tuesday’s Democratic primary election, but he will appear on the Conservative line in November’s general election.

In the North District, Joseph Golombek Jr., the Council’s longest-serving member, defeated Eve Shippens, a 22-year Buffalo Public Schools teacher.

Golombek, who usually supports Brown, has served on the Council for 24 years and hadn’t had a challenger in a primary election since 2011.

Golombek and Shippens will face each other again in the general election in November. Golombek, 54, will also be on the November ballot as a Conservative candidate. Shippens, 51, will be on the November ballot as a Working Families candidate.

University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who is seeking his third full term, defeated Kathryn Franco.

Wyatt, 59, will face Franco in the general election in November. Franco will be on the Working Families Party ballot line.