Buffalo Common Council tries again to eliminate school zone speed cameras

The Buffalo Common Council will try again to eliminate speed zone cameras at 20 schools by September, this time through the regular legislative process.

University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt recently filed an ordinance amendment that is identical to a previous one Council members approved last month for immediate passage to end the use of speed cameras in the School Zone Safety Program. The earlier measure passed 6-3, enough to override a potential mayoral veto.

But Mayor Byron W. Brown refused to sign the expedited legislation or veto it, saying the members did not follow the proper legislative process for immediate passage.

Council President Darius G. Pridgen and other members maintained the Council’s vote was appropriate.

The new resolution is not marked for immediate passage, and the Council will vote on it Tuesday.

Wyatt says he is confident he still has the six supermajority votes needed for a veto-proof tally.

“The bottom line is I didn’t want to jeopardize people getting tickets for $50 because of a technicality that was assumed by the administration,” Wyatt said.