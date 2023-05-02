The Buffalo Common Council will hold budget hearings and workshops and a public hearing on Mayor Byron W. Brown’s 2023-24 city budget proposal.
Brown’s recommended spending plan for Buffalo is $582 million, up 2.69% from last year’s $566 million plan. Brown is calling for a 3.8% increase on residential and commercial property taxes and higher fees for sanitation services.
The Council's budget hearings will start at 10 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers, on the 13th floor of City Hall. Department heads and commissioners will present their budget requests.
Budget workshops for Council members to ask specific questions and request information from the administration are scheduled for May 15 starting at 10 a.m. in the Council’s Conference Room 1417.
A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 16 in Council Chambers.
- As supporters pray, Kim Pegula's father shares her words: 'I will continue to fight'
- Prayer and healing vigil for Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula scheduled for Saturday
- WGRZ meteorologist Elyse Smith exiting station after three years
- DeAndre Hopkins Watch: Receiver posts on Instagram, 'Who says I wanted to leave?'
- Many Bills fans stumped by identity of social media influencer who announced third-round pick
- Bills' draft grades from Buffalo News writers show hits and misses
- Ex-Sabres defenseman Christian Ehrhoff, on the payroll through 2027-28, comes out of retirement to play in Germany
- Departure of 5 UB women's basketball commits raises eyebrows among coaches, analysts
- Mark Gaughan: Buffalo Bills' winners and losers after 2023 NFL draft
- Alan Pergament: JP starts on WECK Monday after all; Jennifer Stanonis rejoins WGRZ-TV
- Former waitress sentenced to 2½ to 5 years in prison in $50,000 lottery scheme
- Bills trade up in first round, select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall in NFL draft
- M&T to relocate 400 employees as it sheds 12% of local office space because of remote work
- Inside the NHL: With cap problems looming next season, Bruins have major issue trying to salvage Game 7
- WNY race car driver Kyle Inman, one of the greats of Super DIRT Week, dies at age 39
All of the meetings are open to the public.
Constituents can also submit their comments on the budget by filling out the Council Budget Survey: https://forms.gle/yLFUtKWE7GKD93Tm6
For more information on the budget hearings, workshops and public hearings, call Council staff at 716-851-5105, or send an email to councilstaff@buffalony.gov.
The budget schedule, the Citizen's Guide to Understanding the City Budget and other resources can be found at https://www.buffalony.gov/1498/Budget-Resources.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.