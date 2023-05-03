The Buffalo Common Council passed legislation Tuesday to regulate tobacco, hookah, vaping and cannabis establishments in the city.

The ordinance amendment is a response to resident concerns over the lack of municipal control over smoke shops that have been rapidly opening throughout the city without any regulation from the city.

The measure requires current and future tobacco, hookah and vaping establishments in Buffalo to obtain a license from the city’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services. Current owners and operators have twelve months from Tuesday’s passage of the legislation to obtain a license.

The legislation also outlines the proper display of cannabis licenses from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management and specifies fines and penalties for violations. In addition, it allows the city’s commissioner of permits and inspection services to suspend, revoke or refuse renewal of cannabis licenses following a hearing.

“We’ve got cannabis legislation coming our way. We want to make sure we are squared away, ready to go when licenses start being issued to operators in this area,” South Council Member Christopher Scanlon said.

“By establishing regulatory measures, we can ensure that all smoke shops and cannabis establishments are operating within the guidelines set forth by the city,” he added. “And we can address concerns about the negative impact on our communities.”