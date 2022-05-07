Buffalo Common Council releases budget guide; sets public meetings on spending proposal

The Buffalo Common Council has released a Citizens’ Guide to Understanding the Budget to help the public navigate Mayor Byron W. Brown’s proposed $568 million spending plan.

The new guide comes ahead of next week’s budget hearings, workshops and public sessions.

The 14-page guide covers key terms and components to understand each department's budget.

“The Buffalo Common Council’s responsibility is to ensure we vote on a fiscally fair and balanced budget,” said Council President Darius G. Pridgen. “This budget outlines operational incomes and expenditures, American Rescue Plan allocations, training and department financial requests. Our goal is to educate and empower all our residents to understand and make suggestions on how we can use taxpayer dollars to build a stronger Buffalo, not just for today, but for tomorrow.”

The guide can be found on the city's website under Budget Resources.

Council members start budget deliberations Monday, when they hold several meetings, including budget hearings starting at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers with representatives from various departments.

A public hearing for community input will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Individuals who want to speak can attend in person or join virtually via Zoom. To join via Zoom, contact Council staff at councilstaff@buffalony.gov or call 851-5105.

Budget workshops start at 10 a.m. May 16 in Room 1417 in City Hall for department leaders to answer questions from Council members.

The deadline for the Council to vote on the budget is May 22.

Brown’s $568 spending proposal calls for the city to increase residential property taxes by 5% and commercial property taxes by 6.6%. Recycling and garbage user fees would rise by about 4%. There’s a $5 million increase in spending recommended for the Buffalo Police Department for more detectives and technology among other things.

The spending plan also includes extra funding for 19 vehicles for the Department of Public Works to address winter snowplowing issues, a state-of-the-art GPS system for DPW vehicles and expanding the city’s youth employment and training efforts to provide employment opportunities year-round for young people.

