 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen will not seek reelection

  • Updated
  • 0
Darius G. Pridgen

Bishop Darius G. Pridgen stands for a portrait in his office at True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

 Libby March
Support this work for $1 a month

Longtime Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen will not be back on the Common Council next year.

He has decided not to seek another run for the Ellicott District Council seat he has represented for the last 12 years.

He said he still loves the job and the people he represents, but it is just time to move on. He will continue to serve people, but he doesn’t know in what capacity.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’m ready for my next, and I don’t know what that next is, but I do believe there is a next for Darius Pridgen to continue to serve people,’ Pridgen said Wednesday afternoon in his Northampton Street home.

In many ways, Buffalo is still struggling since he first took office, but the city is “definitely” a lot different than it was 12 years ago.

People are also reading…

McCarley Gardens to remain affordable housing under $35 million remake

McCarley Gardens to remain affordable housing under $35 million remake

McCarley Gardens is about to get a $35 million makeover. But this time, the focus will remain on affordable housing and residents will stay. Developer Nick Sinatra has teamed up with Rev. Michael Chapman – whose St. John Baptist Church owns McCarley – to undertake a complete renovation of the 40-year-old low-rise apartment community just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Pridgen's legacy includes McCarley Gardens.

“The biggest things that I leave behind that I can say I’m grateful that I was there is the stopping of the discussion of the sale of McCarley Gardens, which is now expanding,” he said.

Built in 1978 by St. John Baptist Church on the city’s East Side, McCarley Gardens is a well-kept development that includes about 150 units covering more than 15 acres.

Several years ago, University at Buffalo wanted to purchase McCarley Gardens as part of the university’s plan to move its medical school downtown from the South Campus.

Pridgen said he got involved to ensure that people who were living there had the opportunity to continue living at the complex.

His legacy also includes “building City Mission in the heart of the city,” he said. Pridgen was the honorary chairperson who helped raise the last $4 million for the mission that houses the homeless.

“Some elected officials wouldn’t want a city mission in their district. I did because I thought it was important that as the city grows you have to take care of those who are most vulnerable,” he said.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at the Leopard 2, the formidable German battle tank long sought by Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News