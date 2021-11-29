 Skip to main content
Buffalo Common Council going virtual due to Covid
The Buffalo Common Council will hold all of its meetings virtually due to rising Covid-19 cases in the region.

Starting Tuesday, all Council meetings will be conducted via videoconference.

The public can view the meetings live on the Council’s Facebook page, http://facebook.com/BFLOCC. The footage also will be uploaded to the city website at buffalony.gov, the Council’s web portal at buffalony.gov/meetings, the City of Buffalo Common Council YouTube page and public access television for on-demand viewing.

To review the items under discussion or view the agendas for all Council meetings, visit the Common Council meeting portal at buffalony.gov/meetings.

To speak on an item during a Council committee meeting, please call the Council staff office at 716-851-5105 or email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.

The Common Council will continue to hold virtual meetings until health officials indicate that it is safe and responsible to conduct in-person meetings based on regional data, officials said.

