Buffalo Common Council going virtual due to Covid-19

The Buffalo Common Council will hold all of its meetings virtually due to rising Covid-19 cases in the region.
Starting Tuesday, all Council meetings will be conducted via videoconference.
The public can view the meetings live on the Council’s Facebook page, http://facebook.com/BFLOCC. The footage also will be uploaded to the city website at buffalony.gov, the Council’s web portal at buffalony.gov/meetings, the City of Buffalo Common Council YouTube page and public access television for on-demand viewing.
To review the items under discussion or view the agendas for all Council meetings, visit the Common Council meeting portal at buffalony.gov/meetings.
To speak on an item during a Council committee meeting, please call the Council staff office at 716-851-5105 or email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.
The Common Council will continue to hold virtual meetings until health officials indicate that it is safe and responsible to conduct in-person meetings based on regional data, officials said.
Deidre Williams
I am the Buffalo City Hall reporter for The Buffalo News. I've been a staff reporter at The News since in 1999.
