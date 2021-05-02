Buffalo Common Council evaluates paying for infertility treatments for city employees

Lauren Sterlace and her husband have been trying since 2019 to have a baby.

Now in her first round of in vitro fertilization, or IVF, the mental effect of the treatment has been the hardest for the couple, she said. And then there’s the hefty financial cost.

“In the last month and a half, we’ve probably spent around $9,000,” said Sterlace, a Buffalo city government employee for six years.

To alleviate the financial and emotional burdens, Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon wants the city to include coverage of IVF and fertility preservation treatments in health care benefits provided to city employees.

“We will also have to have conversations with union leadership and our health care providers, but everyone that I’ve spoken to so far, whether it’s my colleagues on the Council, administration, everyone does seem to be in favor of this. It’s just a matter of how we get it done,” said Scanlon, who represents the South District.

Each IVF treatment can cost between $12,000 and $20,000, he said.

