Some smoke shops in Buffalo aren't required to have a special-use permit or license.

With growing interest in opening such establishments across the city, the Common Council is considering new legislation that levels the rules and regulations for all of them.

The ordinance amendment would require each smoke shop – including tobacco, hookah and vaping establishments – to have a license and undergo an annual inspection.

The proposal also would create a placeholder for cannabis shops that are expected to open soon in the city.

Marijuana stores will be licensed by New York State. The City of Buffalo will issue permits for the sale, dispensary and growth of cannabis and its byproducts, according to documents filed with the City Clerk's Office.

“The city of Buffalo has recognized the long overdue need for legislation surrounding smoke shops in the city, and with new legislation legalizing the sale and distribution of cannabis along with the production and manufacturing of its byproducts, it is imperative that the city positions itself with appropriate legislation that provides guidelines for obtaining these licenses or permits and simultaneously, enables the Department of Permit and Inspection Services to oversee the functionality of those businesses,” the proposal says.

With the increased rate of applications and callers expressing interest in opening smoke shops, city lawmakers need to exercise caution to avoid having a smoke shop on every corner, said Lovejoy Council Member Bryan J. Bollman, who introduced the proposal.

“My unwavering support for small businesses stems from my desire to see our storefronts thrive once again,” Bollman said. “However, I believe we need to strike a balance when it comes to smoke and vape shops. While several have opened without approval through the special permitting process, the surge in applications and calls for smoke shops highlights the need for us to ensure that viable and quality businesses are approved, adding value to our community.”

A discussion on the new legislation will be held Tuesday during the Common Council Legislation Committee meeting.

The plan, if approved, would call for:

• No tobacco, hookah or vaping establishment can operate without first obtaining a license from the city Department of Permits and Inspection Services.

• All current owners and operators of smoke shops must obtain a license within a year of the proposal's passage to continue operating.

• Each license will expire June 30 of every year. A complete year would run from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.

• Staring May 1, all such establishments, including marijuana shops coming soon, would have to be inspected annually.

• Excessive 911 or 311 complaints would be a reason for concern, prompting an informal hearing to discuss such complaints. Establishments may be subject to temporary cease and desist notices if complaints continue and issues remain unresolved.

• A permit application may be denied if the location of the licensed activity is more likely than not to negatively impact the neighborhood based on the establishment’s proximity to a school, educational facility or place of worship or assembly.

In addition to Bollman, co-sponsors of the proposed legislation include North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr., Council President Darius G. Pridgen, South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon and University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.