Buffalo lawmakers added about $1.5 million in spending to Mayor Byron Brown’s proposed budget for 2023-24.

But they cut approximately $6.5 million, primarily from overtime for police and fire.

The new budget approved by the Common Council Monday kept intact a 4.47% hike in the residential property tax rate that Brown proposed, but overall spending fell to $576,994,950 from Brown’s $582 million plan.

Overtime expenses for Buffalo police were slashed from $9.7 million to $7.7 million. Overtime for Buffalo firefighters was cut from $7 million to $5.5 million.

The amendments came with the condition that every two months the Brown administration will submit to the Council in writing a detailed overtime report for police and fire, said Council President Darius Pridgen.

“We recognize, first of all, how important our first responders are,” Pridgen said. “We had some very significant events last year and hopefully we’ll not have those same events every single year. There has been concern about overtime for a while so that line the administration agreed to reduce.”

“At least that way we have information up front and are able to adjust together with police, with fire, with the administration and not get this kind of sticker shock that we always get at the end of the year,” Pridgen added.

The Council also reduced the projected revenue from the sales of cannabis to about $3.1 million, down from about $8.1 million.

“The cannabis revenue we thought was way out of line, considering we have no cannabis shops open in the City of Buffalo,” Pridgen said. “So to depend on $8 million in tax revenue we thought was a bit much.”

Voting no to the final budget amount, including the amendments, were University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, Lovejoy Council Member Bryan J. Bollman and North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr., who said the cuts to overtime were a "bit unrealistic."

“I think actually cutting the overtime on paper looks good, but I think the reality is that the overtime is going to come,” Golombek said. “God forbid we have another emergency – whether it’s police, a fire or a snowstorm – and we’re going to have to come up with that money. So I think that cutting overtime is just simply unrealistic.”

Golombek said he was in favor of cutting the projected cannabis revenue but because the amendments were a whole package, “I didn’t feel comfortable with the overtime.”

Brown said in a statement, “I am pleased that this fiscally sound budget was passed. This budget was designed to strengthen the City of Buffalo for all residents.”

The property tax rates proposed by Brown were unchanged as the $5 million reduction in projected cannabis revenue was offset by appropriation adjustments, said Delano Dowell, the city's commissioner of administration, finance, policy and urban affairs.

The homestead tax rate is $10.73, up from $10.27 in the current budget, for every $1,000 in assessed value of a home. The commercial rate is $18.72 per thousand, up from $18.17.

That computes to an additional $46 a year in taxes on a $100,000 home, $92 more for a $200,000 home and an additional $230 on a $500,000 home.

Commercial properties valued at $250,000 will be charged an additional $137.50, with $500,000 properties paying an additional $275 and $1 million properties paying $550 more.

The property tax increases will add $5.8 million to the city's coffers.

Sanitation fees will go up about 8% for residential properties and 11% for commercial properties.

A 65-gallon tote will go up $19.89 a year for homeowners, with a 95-gallon tote increasing to $22.28. A 65-gallon tote for commercial properties will go up to $29.25, with a 95-gallon tote rising to $32.75.

Brown said the sanitation fee increases will still be lower than in neighboring municipalities and other upstate cities.

"The user fee wasn't paying for itself, so the city's general fund had to make up the deficit in the user fee," he said. "The last few years, the deficit has been roughly $15 million dollars. This will make the user fee self-sustaining."