Buffalo Club, Harrison Radiator, John Kam Co. nominated for National Register of Historic Places

For generations, the Buffalo Club has been where the elite meet to eat, drink and play.

Also for generations, the Harrison Radiator plant in Lockport was where blue-collar Western New Yorkers went for relatively high-paying factory work.

They were worlds apart, but Thursday both of them were approved by the state Board for Historic Preservation as nominees for the National Register of Historic Places.

Perhaps Buffalo Club members drank beer made from the malt produced by the John Kam Co., 356 Hertel Ave. A historic register nomination for its malt house and kiln house also was approved Thursday.

Such a designation enables owners to seek tax credits and other incentives that could be used to help revitalize the properties.

Shylo Group, the owners of the Kam site, want to convert the 120,000-square-foot building into commercial and residential space. The company operated from 1901 until the beginning of Prohibition in 1920.

The Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave., was built in 1870 as a private residence. The men's club, founded in 1867, has operated there since 1887.