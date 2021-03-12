Buffalo Club, Harrison Radiator, John Kam Co. nominated for National Register of Historic Places

For generations, the Buffalo Club has been where the elite meet to eat, drink and play.
Also for generations, the Harrison Radiator plant in Lockport was where blue-collar Western New Yorkers went for relatively high-paying factory work.
They were worlds apart, but Thursday both of them were approved by the state Board for Historic Preservation as nominees for the National Register of Historic Places.
Perhaps Buffalo Club members drank beer made from the malt produced by the John Kam Co., 356 Hertel Ave. A historic register nomination for its malt house and kiln house also was approved Thursday.
Such a designation enables owners to seek tax credits and other incentives that could be used to help revitalize the properties.
Shylo Group, the owners of the Kam site, want to convert the 120,000-square-foot building into commercial and residential space. The company operated from 1901 until the beginning of Prohibition in 1920.
The Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave., was built in 1870 as a private residence. The men's club, founded in 1867, has operated there since 1887.
"From its founding in 1867, the Buffalo Club has been a center for commercial and industrial leadership in Buffalo and greater Western New York, where governmental, commercial, and social elites gathered to relax, play, and discuss significant political, industrial, and community development decisions," said the nomination filed by Preservation Studios of Buffalo.
The three-story building has been expanded nearly a dozen times and now covers 116,000 square feet.
After President William McKinley was shot in Buffalo Sept. 6, 1901, the application said, nearly every member of the Cabinet moved into the club, and Vice President Theodore Roosevelt used it as "the unofficial seat of the federal government" until McKinley died Sept. 14.
"Exclusivity has always been a key aspect of these clubs’ appeal," the application said. "White landowning men with significant influence in their communities built the member lists and membership rates were intentionally set at amounts that would be impossible for lower- and middle-class workers to afford."
Blacks and women were not admitted to the Buffalo Club until 1988.
The Harrison Radiator plant at Walnut and Washburn streets, now owned by an officially private entity controlled by the City of Lockport, has been reborn as Harrison Place, a successful multitenant facility.
Tax credits were sought by Kearney Realty and Development Group of Baldwin Place, which plans to buy Building 3 at the four-building plant for $750,000 and redevelop it into restaurants and apartments aimed at artists.
In Building 4, Trek Inc., an electronic instrument manufacturer, employs 127 people and plans to add 60 jobs over the next three years in an $8.2 million expansion.
Neither project, nor any of the other interior improvements at the plant in recent years, did the historic register application any harm, said Brian M. Smith, Lockport's community development director.
"It's a really important property that's had a tremendous impact on the history of the City of Lockport," Smith said. "It was this icon of industry for decades. Then it was in decline for decades, correlating with Lockport as a Rust Belt community. For it to be turning a corner as a mixed-use facility in a thriving downtown is exciting."
The plant opened in 1917 and was operated by General Motors until 1987.