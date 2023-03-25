The City of Buffalo announced late Saturday afternoon that it is closing its waterfront parks in advance of the strong to severe storms that are expected to roll through Western New York this afternoon.

The closings affect Erie Basin Marina, Broderick Park, the Bird Island Pier and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, formerly LaSalle Park.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Buffalo, Niagara Falls, northern Erie County and all of Niagara County beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. Sunday. The warning added that the strongest winds are expected between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"These storms will produce strong winds and heavy rain," the weather service said in a tweet.

Flooding and erosion along Lake Erie are expected. Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, and travel will be difficult particularly for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.

A high wind warning was issued earlier Saturday for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties and remains in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday. South winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

"Winds will switch to the southwest by 8 p.m. tonight and be a little more widespread," the weather service said in a statement.

The warning extends to Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans and Monroe counties, with gusts over 45 mph today.

A rapid rise in water levels at the eastern end of Lake Erie is expected to result in significant lakeshore flooding, with a flood warning in effect from 8 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Sunday in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

"Flooding is likely along Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside, Dunkirk Harbor, and other flood-prone locations. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion," the weather service said.

We are watching a line of storms over central OH this early afternoon, which could bring strong to severe storms to WNY later this afternoon. These storms will produce strong winds and heavy rain. Additionally, high wind warnings continue for portions of WNY through tonight. pic.twitter.com/xZilnRYq95 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 25, 2023