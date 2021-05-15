Buffalo chemical plant says state shutdown order 'is not justified'

Representatives for a Buffalo chemical plant contend that a shutdown order Saturday from the State Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Department of Health “is not justified in any way.”
The state agencies have directed PVS Chemical Solutions to immediately cease operations at its plant on Lee Street in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood due to excessive emissions of sulfur dioxide.
In a news release Saturday, the DEC said high sulfur dioxide levels were found at the nearby athletic field at the Medaille College Sports Complex at Buffalo Color Park on Elk Street.
The DEC release said that PVS has been directed to shut down until the company can show that its operations do not pose a health threat.
“Until PVS can prove it can operate without emitting potentially harmful SO2 into this community, either by altering operations or scaling back production, it should remain shuttered,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in the release.
In a statement to the press, PVS representatives said the plant has safely processed sulfuric acid for 40 years.
“We were in discussions with the DEC as late as this past Friday and we were given no indication that this action was forthcoming,” the company’s statement said. “We are in complete disagreement with it.”
The company said it “will tone down operations while we work with the DEC through the courts to remedy this situation.”
The company noted that the plant employs 49 workers, 37 of them United Steel Workers union members, and that the ultra-pure sulfuric acid that it makes is vital to the production of semiconductors.
According to the DEC release, complaints about odors led the DEC to park an air monitoring trailer next to the athletic facility last year to sample for SO2.
The DEC issued notices of violation last year and began an administrative enforcement action in March. More sampling in April again showed excess SO2 levels, the DEC said, posing a health risk to asthmatics and people exercising.