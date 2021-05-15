Buffalo chemical plant says state shutdown order 'is not justified'

Representatives for a Buffalo chemical plant contend that a shutdown order Saturday from the State Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Department of Health “is not justified in any way.”

The state agencies have directed PVS Chemical Solutions to immediately cease operations at its plant on Lee Street in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood due to excessive emissions of sulfur dioxide.

In a news release Saturday, the DEC said high sulfur dioxide levels were found at the nearby athletic field at the Medaille College Sports Complex at Buffalo Color Park on Elk Street.

The DEC release said that PVS has been directed to shut down until the company can show that its operations do not pose a health threat.

“Until PVS can prove it can operate without emitting potentially harmful SO2 into this community, either by altering operations or scaling back production, it should remain shuttered,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in the release.

In a statement to the press, PVS representatives said the plant has safely processed sulfuric acid for 40 years.