Plans for upcoming construction at the Central Terminal have started, with a goal of reopening the former passenger concourse on a limited basis.

Work will include structural stabilization of the concourse, tower building and parking garage, and repair of the Guastavino tile ceiling in the concourse.

It nears as a developer for the site is expected to be named in the fall, according to Monica Pellegrino Faix, executive director of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp.

Funding for the the construction comes from $61 million Gov. Kathy Hochul committed in June in what was the first significant amount of aid for the cavernous structure since Amtrak left the 17-story art deco station in 1979.

The full amount is expected to be used by 2027, making the Central Terminal ready for redevelopment and reuse by addressing structural repairs, environmental remediation and interior and exterior improvements.

"With the $61 million and a plan we created with the community, the Central Terminal's future is happening now," Faix said Thursday.

Cost estimates to restore the Central Terminal range from $276.5 million to $296.5 million. The state investment is seen as a major catalyst to draw potential developers.

Plans also call for replacing windows and sealing leaky spots throughout the building, as well as tackling as much mechanical, electrical and plumbing work as possible.

Leading the team of architects is Quinn Evans Architects of Detroit. Its current projects include the restoration and adaptive reuse of the landmark Michigan Central Station in Detroit and the redevelopment of Baltimore's historic Penn Station.

The first time I walked in there, I felt, 'Wow!' So much of the detail was still there," said Richard Hess, principal of Quinn Evans.

"In comparison to the other train stations, Buffalo Central Terminal has really held together over the years," Hess told The Buffalo News. "Given the amount of time it was abandoned, it has actually held together very well. The bones of the building are still very solid, and a lot of the architectural character of the spaces has remained intact.

"It's in a prime state for adapting and repurposing for the next generation."

The Central Terminal Restoration Corp. has shepherded the abandoned 523,000-square-foot property with a continual series of improvements, public events and advocacy since acquiring it for $1 in 1997.

The Central Terminal opened in 1929. Passenger travel fell steadily after World War II, leading Conrail to unload the building. The property passed through private hands for nearly two decades and was stripped of most of its decorative interior features when the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. set out to give the former train station a new future

The upcoming project will also include the completion of a Historic Structures Report and Cultural Landscape Report – by local preservation architect Barbara Campagna – necessary for receiving future state and federal historic tax credits.

"The reports for a complex like this are so significant because it sets the stage for future projects, while developing all the guidelines," Campagna said. "It collects all the information you can possibly find, and nobody at the Central Terminal has done any research on the landscape that we can locate.

"I love our team. It's a dream team. It also includes Design Synergies Architecture of Buffalo, landscape historian Robinson & Associates of Washington, D.C., and engineering consultants.

The overall cost of the upcoming construction phase is expected to run $13 to $16 million.

That work builds on the first phase between 2019 and 2022, which saw $5.6 million used to create an event space in the former restaurant area. That work included roof and masonry repairs and asbestos abatement, new roof drains and repair of a collapsed sewer line.