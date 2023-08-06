The Buffalo Central Library is having a bit of an identity crisis.

On one hand, the sprawling marble-and-granite building at Lafayette Square serves as the headquarters and heart of the Erie County library system. It houses rare and coveted print materials, special exhibits, high-tech multimedia equipment and an extensive physical collection unmatched by any other public library in Western New York.

The number of visitors, program participants and computer users at the Central Library has been growing by a larger percentage than in the rest of the county library system, according to system data. Even comparing the Central Library to itself from the first half of last year to the same period this year, the Central Library is seeing a tremendous surge in use.

Such numbers are gratifying at a time when libraries are hunting for new ways to stay relevant and engaged in the community.

Yet, Director John Spears still felt compelled to close the Central Library early for two weeks in March to keep out a sudden influx of unruly school-age teens after both soft interventions and tougher zero-tolerance policies through the winter failed. And he continues to wrestle with the question of who and how the library is meant to serve.

“I will stick to my guns, till the day I die, that the decision to limit hours in March was one of the hardest – but I think one of the best – decisions I’ve ever made in my entire career,” Spears said. “It let the staff know and let the public know that the most important thing is safety. It also let the teens know: You don’t own the place. It gave us time to get what we needed to in place. And then when we restored our hours, it was a different place.”

The Central Library serves as a downtown community hub and crossroads, providing space for everyone from downtown office workers, young families and hip apartment dwellers to homeless and mentally ill residents and restless teenagers. The latter have required library leaders to tighten security and, for the first time, install weapons detection systems after disruptions prompted the library to briefly close at 3 p.m., instead of 7 p.m.

Buffalo Police Department data show 172 calls to the library address so far this year, though that address does not just refer to the library, but to the park across the street and surrounding sidewalks, said Timothy Richards, senior assistant to Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Though police calls reached high points in June, with 41 calls, Spears said the security steps taken by the library system are meant to keep incidents from filtering inside the library’s door.

“We have had incidents inside the library that necessitated calling BPD, but those are increasingly rare since we have had the Peacemakers in-house,” Spears said. “Incidents outside the library, though, especially on Lafayette Square, became more frequent toward the end of the school year. The Peacemakers and our own security team worked together to keep those out of the library.”

Looking ahead, he said, the challenge remains how to reshape the Central Library in a way that works best for all. Some plans are already in the works.

“I’m incredibly hopeful about what the next chapter is going to be,” he said. “We made it through a very difficult chapter. We learned so much.”

Who uses Central

A Buffalo News analysis of library data since the start of last year shows that while the number of patrons coming to the Central Library is growing, the number of new materials being checked out is not. Clearly, more people are coming to the library for things that have nothing to do with its circulating collection. Program attendance and computer use have grown sharply.

Of roughly half a dozen teens interviewed by The Buffalo News one sunny afternoon last week as they headed into the library, two girls said they were bored and curious to see if any of their friends were inside. A boy and his brother said they were meeting up with a girlfriend, a budding musician said he was making use of the library’s recording studio, and others said they were hanging out and relaxing while waiting for a bus. When asked if they had library cards, most said no.

The gap between those accessing the library’s circulating materials and those visiting for other reasons was widest from January to March, which coincides with the influx of hundreds of teens and a period of heightened disruption, both in the library and the blocks around Lafayette Square, resulting in the decision on March 9 to temporarily shorten the Central Library’s hours.

Since then, while the overall library system has seen circulation growth of its physical materials, the Central Library’s circulation numbers have fallen slightly. During the same period last year, Central’s circulation numbers were rising, The News found.

Overall, library circulation at both the Central Library and the library system countywide remain well below pre-pandemic levels, though other libraries have seen more of a boost since 2020.

Impact of security measures

The Evolv weapons detection system was installed a couple of weeks ago and designed to be unobtrusive. Many visitors walked through it without issue, and one library patron interviewed said she didn’t even realize a weapons detection system was in place. But the system’s green light turned red on a few occasions, redirecting visitors to a security desk. A reporter carrying a purse and laptop bag was sent back through the detector three times. Spears said that isn’t the protocol, and security staff has been given another crash course on how to streamline the process.

The library is also wrestling with the issue of how to cope with its homeless patrons, who spend considerable time in the Central Library during the day and feel they need to keep certain weapons on them for self protection.

Weapons detectors slated for Central Library as director comes to terms with new realities The Poloncarz administration is asking the County Legislature to approve spending $511,000 to install new Evolv weapons detectors at the Central Library. These are the same types of detectors now in place in many Buffalo Public Schools.

Those who work nearby say they have been disturbed by the rowdiness and fights that seemed to overtake the downtown area near the library. But Spears said staff has noticed a big reduction in incidents within the library after the brief shortening of hours and after the Buffalo Peacekeepers were brought in.

Library patron Alan Oberst, who regularly frequents the computer section, said a few Buffalo Peacekeepers could use better training on dealing with patrons. He also took to social media last month to complain about a visitor’s loud swearing and use of racial slurs while on the phone at the library, behavior that went unchallenged.

But many library staff and patrons interviewed this past week said that while things still aren’t perfect, they have noticed a change for the better.

Sajeda Be, 21, said that before the new security measures were put into place, she would not allow her 11-year-old sister to walk through the library unescorted. But she doesn’t mind now. While it is less convenient to funnel all visitors through a single front entrance, she said, “It’s definitely safer.”

Spears said he’s looking ahead to what other changes must still be made. The library’s difficult experiences in February and March have only strengthened the urge to find answers.

“How do we shift?” Spears said. “How do we meet the needs of a changing community?”

New teen space

Patrons may notice some changes are underway to the library’s staffing and physical layout. That includes carving out library space dedicated specifically to teen use and moving the children’s area into a quieter, separated space with restroom access, currently the location where DVDs and CDs are housed. The adult section has been relocated to the rear of the library. It will take a few months for the teen and children’s areas to be fully moved, Spears said, but the new spaces will be carpeted to make them more appealing and help keep noise down.

It will also help security by attracting teens to one dedicated area of the library instead of having hundreds of kids spread throughout the sprawling, 400,000-square-foot building.

“Right now, they don’t have an area to call their own,” he said.

He is adamant that the library system will never join the long list of places that keeps out young people. He also said he is determined to seek out the funding the library system needs to meet the community’s needs going forward.

“We are one of the last places – probably the last, honestly – where people can go where there’s not an expectation that they either buy something, that they do something, or that they believe something,” he said. “We’re here to connect people.”