Buffalo Business Blitz ready for applications
Buffalo Business Blitz ready for applications

Josh Norman

Bills cornerback Josh Norman was the driving force behind Buffalo Business Blitz.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo

Erie County small businesses hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic can now apply for financial relief through the Buffalo Business Blitz program.

Rich Products has donated $75,000 to the initiative, led by Josh Norman of the Buffalo Bills and Mayor Byron Brown. The program has raised about $500,000. Norman donated $25,000, and other donors include Wegmans, which donated $135,000.

Businesses can apply at wedibuffalo.org/buffalobusinessblitz through Monday. The $2,500 grants will be awarded to about 175 recipients in February.

The Westminster Economic Development Initiative was chosen by Norman's foundation, Starz 24, to distribute the funds. The funding will target businesses hit hardest, including those with brick-and-mortar locations but no e-commerce presence.

The program plans to evenly split the awards between businesses based in the city of Buffalo and those outside of the city but within Erie County.

Matt Glynn

