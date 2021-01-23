Buffalo Business Blitz prepares to award funds

Buffalo Business Blitz, which has received $483,000 in donations, is preparing to distribute funds to struggling small businesses.

The effort is a joint initiative of Mayor Byron Brown and Starz24, the foundation of Josh Norman of the Buffalo Bills.

Plans call for awarding about 175 grants of $2,500 each to small businesses hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program received over 350 applications, of which 299 were complete. Of those, 250 were deemed eligible.

The grant awardees will be chosen at random, with the recipients split roughly equally between those based in the City of Buffalo and those outside of the city but within Erie County.

Matt Glynn

