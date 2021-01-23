 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Business Blitz prepares to award funds
0 comments

Buffalo Business Blitz prepares to award funds

Support this work for $1 a month
Josh Norman

Bills cornerback Josh Norman teamed up with the City of Buffalo on a program that helps small businesses struggling because of Covid-19.

 James P. McCoy

Buffalo Business Blitz, which has received $483,000 in donations, is preparing to distribute funds to struggling small businesses.

The effort is a joint initiative of Mayor Byron Brown and Starz24, the foundation of Josh Norman of the Buffalo Bills.

Plans call for awarding about 175 grants of $2,500 each to small businesses hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program received over 350 applications, of which 299 were complete. Of those, 250 were deemed eligible.

The grant awardees will be chosen at random, with the recipients split roughly equally between those based in the City of Buffalo and those outside of the city but within Erie County.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News