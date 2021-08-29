Buffalo-born priest in New Orleans: 'Keep praying for us'

As he waited for Hurricane Ida to make landfall in his adopted home of New Orleans early Sunday afternoon, the Rev. Anthony Rigoli, a Buffalo native, took comfort in a few things.
First, the rectory of the church in which he was sheltering, Our Lady of Guadalupe, a block from the French Quarter, has weathered uncountable storms, floods and other disasters since it was built in 1826.
"It's a very safe building," he said by phone. "It's gone through a lot."
Second, he knew that "There's a reason I'm here. And I'm OK."
Rigoli had considered leaving the city for Houston, which he had done before Hurricane Katrina struck on the same date in 2005. But traffic on the roads was "about 5 mph," he said, and there were no flights available.
So after saying his 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, he canceled Sunday Masses at his church and prepared for the hurricane. Just after noon, he reported, "the winds are really picking up. It hasn't hit us directly yet, but we'll probably see in the next few hours."
The streets were deserted, he said, "not a soul, not a car going by," which was unusual for the busy area.
By 4 p.m., in a phone conversation with his friend Michael J. Billoni of Billoni Associates in the Buffalo area, Rigoli said he had lost his TV service and expected to lose power shortly. By 7 p.m., his phone was no longer receiving calls.
Earlier in the day, he said two priests who live with him were elsewhere. One, a chaplain at a hospital, chose to stay at his workplace. Another left town to stay with family. But, Rigoli said in a calm voice, "I'm doing fine. We'll get through it."
He recalled the assistance Western New Yorkers sent in the wake of Katrina's devastation.
"So many people came down, and they sent so many things, they sent T-shirts and clothes," he said. "I think everybody in the city was wearing Buffalo stuff, and they didn't know what those Buffalo schools were, or what pizzeria it was. So Buffalo was always supportive."
When Katrina struck, Billoni was working at the Food Bank of Western New York, now FeedMore. After he learned of Rigoli's need for help, Billoni said, "I was put in charge of getting supplies directly for him, and we filled up two tractor-trailers" with water, food, toiletries, diapers and cleaning supplies.
If another effort needs to be made, Billoni said, he has already made contact with some people who will assist with loading and transporting donations.
However, Billoni said, "I don't even know what the damage is, and I'm praying there won't be any damage. By the grace of God, they won't have much damage, and if they do, the City of Good Neighbors will come up big."
Rigoli, known as Tony, was born in Buffalo, grew up on York Street on the West Side and graduated from Grover Cleveland High School. In 1972, he was ordained a priest in the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. He was pastor of Holy Angels Church on Porter Avenue in the 1990s, then assistant pastor of St. Rose of Lima in North Buffalo before leaving for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and the International Shrine of St. Jude, where he is pastor.
He was initially assigned to New Orleans for a year to replace another priest, "and every year it just seems they keep on saying, 'Stay another year.' "
That's fine with Rigoli.
"I love the people here," he said, "It's a great city. I always say New Orleans isn't a city, it's an experience."
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church had its roots in disaster, he noted. It was built during the yellow fever pandemic in 1826 as a "funeral chapel," he said. Thousands died, and they had "literally 100 funerals a day, just passing through the church, a little prayer and go out the back way to the cemetery. So the church has been through a lot, and we're going to get through this."
Rigoli told Billoni he was passing the time "praying rosary after rosary." He did have one request as the storm bore down on his church and his city: "Just have everybody keep praying for us!"