Buffalo-born priest in New Orleans: 'Keep praying for us'

Earlier in the day, he said two priests who live with him were elsewhere. One, a chaplain at a hospital, chose to stay at his workplace. Another left town to stay with family. But, Rigoli said in a calm voice, "I'm doing fine. We'll get through it."

He recalled the assistance Western New Yorkers sent in the wake of Katrina's devastation.

"So many people came down, and they sent so many things, they sent T-shirts and clothes," he said. "I think everybody in the city was wearing Buffalo stuff, and they didn't know what those Buffalo schools were, or what pizzeria it was. So Buffalo was always supportive."

When Katrina struck, Billoni was working at the Food Bank of Western New York, now FeedMore. After he learned of Rigoli's need for help, Billoni said, "I was put in charge of getting supplies directly for him, and we filled up two tractor-trailers" with water, food, toiletries, diapers and cleaning supplies.

If another effort needs to be made, Billoni said, he has already made contact with some people who will assist with loading and transporting donations.

However, Billoni said, "I don't even know what the damage is, and I'm praying there won't be any damage. By the grace of God, they won't have much damage, and if they do, the City of Good Neighbors will come up big."